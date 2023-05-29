Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZB moves to lay off excess staff

by Staff reporter
14 mins ago | Views
ZB Financial Holdings Limited (ZBFHL) will be shedding some of its staff via a recently completed voluntary disengagement scheme, after reporting a rise in staffing costs of over 100% last year.

In an undated letter seen by NewsDay Business, ZBFHL offered its employees a voluntary retrenchment.

The group said as it goes through changes, employees who felt uncomfortable and wished to pursue other interests were free to do so through the scheme.

However, the letter did not specify the number of targeted employees.

The scheme was introduced between May 11 and 19, and was open to all categories of permanent staff including executives, senior management, managers, and non-managers.

"The changing business environment, which was precipitated initially by the COVID-19 pandemic and the global economic downturn have impacted on the way we provide services and value to our customers. In line with this, we have revised our business model and supporting structures to effectively implement our strategy. New ways of delivering value through digital channels and automation will continue to require new skillsets from our people," the group said.

"As we go through these changes, we are aware some colleagues may be uncomfortable with the changes and may wish to pursue other interests. It is on this basis that a decision has been made to offer a voluntary disengagement package to willing members of staff within the group."

ZBFHL said participation in the exercise was purely voluntary.

A look at ZBFHL's financial results for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 shows that staff expenses took up 51,51% of total operating expenses.

During the period, ZBFH recorded an increase of 116% to $20,71 billion in staff costs from a 2021 comparative of $9,7 billion.

Further, early this year, the group's employees were forced to re-apply for new positions in the company to secure their future following the takeover of the diversified financial institution by an investment firm linked to businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei.

ZBFHL said under the voluntary disengagement, management reserved the right to either accept or reject any application at its sole discretion without citing any reason.

"This will be communicated in writing to the affected staff members," the group said.

The letter was signed by ZBFHL chief people and culture officer Johnson Dhemba, National Workers' Committee chairperson Beloved Shumba, Managers' Association chairperson Naboth Mtambanengwe, and ZBFHL group chief executive officer Shepherd Fungura.

The news from the group comes as several businesses are seeking to cut costs amid the free fall of the Zimbabwe dollar.

ZBFHL operates ZB Bank, ZB Building Society, ZB Life Assurance, ZB Reinsurance, ZB Capital and ZB Transfer Secretaries, among other strategic business units.

Source - Newsday

Must Read

Zimbabwean anti-sanctions group seeks reparations from U.S.

6 mins ago | 7 Views

Chinese foreign minister holds talks with Zimbabwean counterpart

7 mins ago | 5 Views

Mthuli Ncube announces further measures to contain runaway inflation

7 mins ago | 21 Views

'Binga chief threatens Chamisa's activists'

10 mins ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa govt failure to curb graft stalling development

11 mins ago | 3 Views

Names vanish from Zimbabwe voters roll

11 mins ago | 20 Views

Forever Associates Zimbabwe is misleading Zanu-PF

11 mins ago | 27 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig loses US$52 000 to armed robbers

12 mins ago | 27 Views

'Mthuli Ncube's shop raids a publicity stunt'

12 mins ago | 14 Views

Mwonzora says journalists need support

13 mins ago | 4 Views

No joy for Sikhala demo students

13 mins ago | 8 Views

UN urges Zimbabwe govt to open up space for regime change NGOs

13 mins ago | 10 Views

Thokozani Langa to grace Matebeleland Cultural Awards

13 mins ago | 7 Views

Chicken Inn ruffle feathers

14 mins ago | 7 Views

100 000 get national identity cards

14 mins ago | 10 Views

US call for peaceful poll rattles govt?

15 mins ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa govt choking CSOs

15 mins ago | 6 Views

80 000 Zimbabwean women abort each year, says USAid

15 mins ago | 5 Views

BCC clarifies Roadworks notice

16 mins ago | 10 Views

ZEC speaks on voters' roll

17 mins ago | 14 Views

Election proclamation imminent

17 mins ago | 11 Views

Mobile ID registration progressing well

18 mins ago | 9 Views

New radar system for Gabriel Mugabe Airport

19 mins ago | 16 Views

Mnangagwa says he's grateful for debt, arrears plan

19 mins ago | 10 Views

ZEC assures voters

20 mins ago | 10 Views

How worried should we be about income inequality?

8 hrs ago | 95 Views

Animal rights group-funded report denounced for lying that international hunting threatens Botswana elephants

8 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mthuli's theatrics expose government lack of seriousness in addressing Zim economic crisis!

8 hrs ago | 314 Views

Petition to The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education

8 hrs ago | 233 Views

Wife kills self over cheating hubby

10 hrs ago | 711 Views

Cheating wife axed to death, hubby commits suicide

10 hrs ago | 982 Views

Robert Chapman's name 'missing' from ZEC voters roll

11 hrs ago | 555 Views

Anti-riot police disrupt CCC media address outside ZEC offices

11 hrs ago | 391 Views

US revokes visas after Museveni signs tough anti-gay Bill into law

11 hrs ago | 507 Views

Chiwenga 'aide' in dock

11 hrs ago | 422 Views

Chihuri wins Supreme Court appeal

11 hrs ago | 381 Views

Law Society of Zimbabwe probes lawyer in property scam

11 hrs ago | 172 Views

Woman kills hubby in fight over relish

11 hrs ago | 208 Views

Man 'kills' wife with hoe for 'cheating'

11 hrs ago | 119 Views

NetOne threatens to blacklist dealers for overpricing

11 hrs ago | 53 Views

Bulawayo runs dry, amid cholera fears

11 hrs ago | 77 Views

CCC pushes for urgent ZEC meeting to raise voters' roll anomalies

11 hrs ago | 96 Views

Priscins Petals sets the pace in Zimbabwe fashion industry

20 hrs ago | 273 Views

State media management sabotaging Mnangagwa electoral campaign

21 hrs ago | 2285 Views

Mthwakazi challenges Zimbabweans to stop their continued fear

23 hrs ago | 1142 Views

Mohadi says Binga is on Zanu-PF's development radar

23 hrs ago | 527 Views

Zimbabwe govt departments warned for dumping Zimdollar

29 May 2023 at 06:43hrs | 1705 Views

UK to invade Zimbabwe for teachers

29 May 2023 at 06:41hrs | 3603 Views

Jonathan Moyo issues a warning

29 May 2023 at 06:41hrs | 5567 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days