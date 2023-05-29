Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF bigwig loses US$52 000 to armed robbers

by Staff reporter
12 mins ago | Views
Zanu-PF central committee member and Mutare businessman Esau Mupfumi reportedly  lost US$52 000 on Sunday night to armed robbers at his Gold Class garage in Mutare city.

The veteran politician, who is the aspiring Mutare Central parliamentary candidate in the upcoming polls confirmed the robbery yesterday.

He, however, could not give finer details of the matter saying police details were still attending to the scene.

"Yes there was an armed robbery yesterday at night at my Gold Class garage and I lost US$52 000.  Investigations are on-going. I cannot comment any further as detectives are still investigating the matter," Mupfumi said.

Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Nobert Muzondo also confirmed the armed robbery.

"Mupfumi was robbed, but I don't have full details now as police detectives are still attending to the scene," Muzondo said.

Mupfumi is into passenger  transport business apart from being a politician.

Cases of armed robbery have been on the increase in the country and this has been blamed on unemployment amid a poorly-performing economy.

Almost on a daily basis, an armed robbery is reported to the police.

Mushikashika (pirate taxis) transport operators have also been accused of being used by armed robbers to steal from unsuspecting hikers.

Source - Newsday

Must Read

Zimbabwean anti-sanctions group seeks reparations from U.S.

7 mins ago | 7 Views

Chinese foreign minister holds talks with Zimbabwean counterpart

7 mins ago | 5 Views

Mthuli Ncube announces further measures to contain runaway inflation

7 mins ago | 22 Views

'Binga chief threatens Chamisa's activists'

10 mins ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa govt failure to curb graft stalling development

11 mins ago | 3 Views

Names vanish from Zimbabwe voters roll

11 mins ago | 22 Views

Forever Associates Zimbabwe is misleading Zanu-PF

12 mins ago | 27 Views

'Mthuli Ncube's shop raids a publicity stunt'

13 mins ago | 14 Views

Mwonzora says journalists need support

13 mins ago | 4 Views

No joy for Sikhala demo students

13 mins ago | 9 Views

UN urges Zimbabwe govt to open up space for regime change NGOs

13 mins ago | 10 Views

Thokozani Langa to grace Matebeleland Cultural Awards

14 mins ago | 7 Views

Chicken Inn ruffle feathers

14 mins ago | 8 Views

ZB moves to lay off excess staff

14 mins ago | 20 Views

100 000 get national identity cards

15 mins ago | 10 Views

US call for peaceful poll rattles govt?

15 mins ago | 14 Views

Mnangagwa govt choking CSOs

15 mins ago | 6 Views

80 000 Zimbabwean women abort each year, says USAid

15 mins ago | 5 Views

BCC clarifies Roadworks notice

16 mins ago | 10 Views

ZEC speaks on voters' roll

17 mins ago | 14 Views

Election proclamation imminent

17 mins ago | 11 Views

Mobile ID registration progressing well

18 mins ago | 9 Views

New radar system for Gabriel Mugabe Airport

19 mins ago | 16 Views

Mnangagwa says he's grateful for debt, arrears plan

20 mins ago | 10 Views

ZEC assures voters

20 mins ago | 11 Views

How worried should we be about income inequality?

8 hrs ago | 95 Views

Animal rights group-funded report denounced for lying that international hunting threatens Botswana elephants

8 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mthuli's theatrics expose government lack of seriousness in addressing Zim economic crisis!

8 hrs ago | 314 Views

Petition to The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education

8 hrs ago | 233 Views

Wife kills self over cheating hubby

10 hrs ago | 711 Views

Cheating wife axed to death, hubby commits suicide

10 hrs ago | 982 Views

Robert Chapman's name 'missing' from ZEC voters roll

11 hrs ago | 555 Views

Anti-riot police disrupt CCC media address outside ZEC offices

11 hrs ago | 391 Views

US revokes visas after Museveni signs tough anti-gay Bill into law

11 hrs ago | 507 Views

Chiwenga 'aide' in dock

11 hrs ago | 422 Views

Chihuri wins Supreme Court appeal

11 hrs ago | 381 Views

Law Society of Zimbabwe probes lawyer in property scam

11 hrs ago | 172 Views

Woman kills hubby in fight over relish

11 hrs ago | 208 Views

Man 'kills' wife with hoe for 'cheating'

11 hrs ago | 119 Views

NetOne threatens to blacklist dealers for overpricing

11 hrs ago | 53 Views

Bulawayo runs dry, amid cholera fears

11 hrs ago | 77 Views

CCC pushes for urgent ZEC meeting to raise voters' roll anomalies

11 hrs ago | 96 Views

Priscins Petals sets the pace in Zimbabwe fashion industry

20 hrs ago | 273 Views

State media management sabotaging Mnangagwa electoral campaign

21 hrs ago | 2285 Views

Mthwakazi challenges Zimbabweans to stop their continued fear

23 hrs ago | 1142 Views

Mohadi says Binga is on Zanu-PF's development radar

23 hrs ago | 527 Views

Zimbabwe govt departments warned for dumping Zimdollar

29 May 2023 at 06:43hrs | 1705 Views

UK to invade Zimbabwe for teachers

29 May 2023 at 06:41hrs | 3603 Views

Jonathan Moyo issues a warning

29 May 2023 at 06:41hrs | 5567 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days