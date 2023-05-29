Zanu-PF bigwig loses US$52 000 to armed robbers

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF central committee member and Mutare businessman Esau Mupfumi reportedly lost US$52 000 on Sunday night to armed robbers at his Gold Class garage in Mutare city.The veteran politician, who is the aspiring Mutare Central parliamentary candidate in the upcoming polls confirmed the robbery yesterday.He, however, could not give finer details of the matter saying police details were still attending to the scene."Yes there was an armed robbery yesterday at night at my Gold Class garage and I lost US$52 000. Investigations are on-going. I cannot comment any further as detectives are still investigating the matter," Mupfumi said.Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Nobert Muzondo also confirmed the armed robbery."Mupfumi was robbed, but I don't have full details now as police detectives are still attending to the scene," Muzondo said.Mupfumi is into passenger transport business apart from being a politician.Cases of armed robbery have been on the increase in the country and this has been blamed on unemployment amid a poorly-performing economy.Almost on a daily basis, an armed robbery is reported to the police.Mushikashika (pirate taxis) transport operators have also been accused of being used by armed robbers to steal from unsuspecting hikers.