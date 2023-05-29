Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Forever Associates Zimbabwe is misleading Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
12 mins ago | Views
IN yesterday's NewsDay we heard of allegations that a certain organisation called Forever Associates Zimbabwe (Faz) - which is reportedly linked to Zanu-PF - has hijacked voters roll inspection centres in some areas where it is reportedly demanding proof of Zanu-PF membership from those wishing to check their names on the roll.

If, indeed, this is happening, then this shows that clearly a lot is at stake in this year's general elections.

But most importantly, this year's elections will be the most controversial and will certainly trigger heated disputes because Faz's shenanigans point to evidence of serious manipulation of the country's electoral processes, which we feel is a serious crime that should be punishable at law.

It is, however, very sad and unfortunate that the law appears not to be taking its course given that such conduct is a serious indictment on the credibility of this year's polls.

Inspecting the voters roll is a free process and no one should feel that they are being coerced or their freedom is being compromised. Yet we are hearing of some people having the audacity to actually sit in voters roll inspection centres to vet those verifying their entry on the roll.

What really boggles the mind is: what are these nefarious characters trying to achieve by demanding proof of Zanu-PF membership to allow the people to check for their names? Does it now mean that one's vote is no longer a secret?

Is it not a fact that everyone either belongs to some political party or they don't? And so for someone to then attempt to establish which party one belongs to at the voters roll inspection centre is the weirdest thing the world has ever heard of.

Even those who are allowed to inspect the voters roll because they are ruling party members: is there any guarantee that they will vote for the party come election day?

If Zanu-PF concocted this uncanny scheme, then we are afraid to say the party has completely lost the plot and this whole exercise is a sure recipe for disaster. The ruling party should not associate itself with people who tarnish its image as a revolutionary and democratic party which does not believe in rigging the ballot in whatever manner.

The party should come clean on this issue by demanding the arrest of these characters who are bringing its name into disrepute. The party should not stand by while its reputation is being dragged into the mud by characters purporting to be advancing its cause.

It was actually foolhardy that Zanu-PF accepted this dummy of a scheme in the first place because one's vote is a secret even if they declare in the open that they will vote for so and so. Once in the ballot box, no one knows what one does, so the earlier the ruling party dissociated itself from Faz's chicanery the better it is for the party because it is being misled big time.

If the party thinks our assessment is wrong, the proof is in the pudding, come election day.

Source - Newsday

Must Read

Zimbabwean anti-sanctions group seeks reparations from U.S.

7 mins ago | 7 Views

Chinese foreign minister holds talks with Zimbabwean counterpart

7 mins ago | 5 Views

Mthuli Ncube announces further measures to contain runaway inflation

7 mins ago | 22 Views

'Binga chief threatens Chamisa's activists'

10 mins ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa govt failure to curb graft stalling development

11 mins ago | 3 Views

Names vanish from Zimbabwe voters roll

11 mins ago | 22 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig loses US$52 000 to armed robbers

12 mins ago | 29 Views

'Mthuli Ncube's shop raids a publicity stunt'

13 mins ago | 14 Views

Mwonzora says journalists need support

13 mins ago | 4 Views

No joy for Sikhala demo students

13 mins ago | 9 Views

UN urges Zimbabwe govt to open up space for regime change NGOs

13 mins ago | 10 Views

Thokozani Langa to grace Matebeleland Cultural Awards

14 mins ago | 7 Views

Chicken Inn ruffle feathers

14 mins ago | 8 Views

ZB moves to lay off excess staff

14 mins ago | 20 Views

100 000 get national identity cards

15 mins ago | 10 Views

US call for peaceful poll rattles govt?

15 mins ago | 14 Views

Mnangagwa govt choking CSOs

15 mins ago | 6 Views

80 000 Zimbabwean women abort each year, says USAid

15 mins ago | 5 Views

BCC clarifies Roadworks notice

16 mins ago | 10 Views

ZEC speaks on voters' roll

17 mins ago | 14 Views

Election proclamation imminent

17 mins ago | 11 Views

Mobile ID registration progressing well

18 mins ago | 9 Views

New radar system for Gabriel Mugabe Airport

19 mins ago | 16 Views

Mnangagwa says he's grateful for debt, arrears plan

20 mins ago | 10 Views

ZEC assures voters

20 mins ago | 11 Views

How worried should we be about income inequality?

8 hrs ago | 95 Views

Animal rights group-funded report denounced for lying that international hunting threatens Botswana elephants

8 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mthuli's theatrics expose government lack of seriousness in addressing Zim economic crisis!

8 hrs ago | 314 Views

Petition to The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education

8 hrs ago | 233 Views

Wife kills self over cheating hubby

10 hrs ago | 711 Views

Cheating wife axed to death, hubby commits suicide

10 hrs ago | 982 Views

Robert Chapman's name 'missing' from ZEC voters roll

11 hrs ago | 555 Views

Anti-riot police disrupt CCC media address outside ZEC offices

11 hrs ago | 391 Views

US revokes visas after Museveni signs tough anti-gay Bill into law

11 hrs ago | 507 Views

Chiwenga 'aide' in dock

11 hrs ago | 422 Views

Chihuri wins Supreme Court appeal

11 hrs ago | 381 Views

Law Society of Zimbabwe probes lawyer in property scam

11 hrs ago | 172 Views

Woman kills hubby in fight over relish

11 hrs ago | 208 Views

Man 'kills' wife with hoe for 'cheating'

11 hrs ago | 119 Views

NetOne threatens to blacklist dealers for overpricing

11 hrs ago | 53 Views

Bulawayo runs dry, amid cholera fears

11 hrs ago | 77 Views

CCC pushes for urgent ZEC meeting to raise voters' roll anomalies

11 hrs ago | 96 Views

Priscins Petals sets the pace in Zimbabwe fashion industry

20 hrs ago | 273 Views

State media management sabotaging Mnangagwa electoral campaign

21 hrs ago | 2285 Views

Mthwakazi challenges Zimbabweans to stop their continued fear

23 hrs ago | 1142 Views

Mohadi says Binga is on Zanu-PF's development radar

23 hrs ago | 527 Views

Zimbabwe govt departments warned for dumping Zimdollar

29 May 2023 at 06:43hrs | 1705 Views

UK to invade Zimbabwe for teachers

29 May 2023 at 06:41hrs | 3603 Views

Jonathan Moyo issues a warning

29 May 2023 at 06:41hrs | 5567 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days