Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Binga chief threatens Chamisa's activists'

by Staff reporter
13 mins ago | Views
CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) members in Binga South have accused Chief Sinamagonde of threatening them with unspecified action if they attend meetings convened by the opposition party's parliamentary candidate Fanuel Cumanzala, but the traditional leader has denied the allegations.

Born Amos Munsaka, Chief Sinamagonde's area of jurisdiction covers wards 4, 12, 17, 22 and 21 of Binga, Matebeleland North province.

Cumanzala was nominated as the CCC Binga South candidate in this year's elections.

Tension between Zanu-PF and opposition CCC members in the province appears to be rising as the country heads for the polls.

"Citizens are receiving threats and are being intimidated to vote for Zanu-PF in various wards. CCC programmes are being disrupted. Villagers have now started to lose hope and  have doubts in these traditional leaders as they are making it clear that they are politicians, not traditional leaders," a villager, who spoke on condition of anonymity told Southern Eye.

"Some villagers in Chuuzya village under Nakaluba in Lusulu are facing challenges with Sinamagonde. The chief was installed by Zanu-PF against the people's will in early March 2023. People are being intimidated by this chief who collaborates with some village heads. He is currently targeting CCC supporters," he said.

CCC member Enock Mugande Nakaluba of ward 4 said Chief Sinamagonde was organising Zanu-PF party meetings which are attended by village heads and their secretaries.

"He has told village heads to make sure that their subjects join party cells. The community has been told that there will be machines monitoring voters, and that anyone who will not vote for Zanu-PF will be detected by those machines," Mugande said.

Some CCC members claimed that village heads hold Zanu-PF party positions in violation of Chapter 15.2 of the Constitution, which prohibits them from participating in politics.

Cumanzala confirmed that traditional leaders were threatening opposition supporters.

"Chief Sinamagonde is indeed a Zanu-PF project. I think he did not even go to school and so it is difficult to reason with him. Other chiefs are not a problem," Cumanzala said, noting that Chief Sinamagonde has not been allowing his subjects to participate in other political activities except those involving Zanu-PF.

"He also uses his power to instil fear and known opposition activists' lives are in danger," he said.

Chief Sinamagonde denied the claims saying the problem is that people were against his installation.

"I do not know what they are talking about. They are lying because they want me to join their party. I do not belong to any party. I operate under any elected government. There is no one who has ever been disallowed to hold meetings," he said.

"These are the people who did not want me installed as chief from the start," he added.

Source - Southern Eye

Must Read

Zimbabwean anti-sanctions group seeks reparations from U.S.

9 mins ago | 9 Views

Chinese foreign minister holds talks with Zimbabwean counterpart

10 mins ago | 8 Views

Mthuli Ncube announces further measures to contain runaway inflation

10 mins ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa govt failure to curb graft stalling development

13 mins ago | 4 Views

Names vanish from Zimbabwe voters roll

14 mins ago | 25 Views

Forever Associates Zimbabwe is misleading Zanu-PF

14 mins ago | 33 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig loses US$52 000 to armed robbers

15 mins ago | 35 Views

'Mthuli Ncube's shop raids a publicity stunt'

15 mins ago | 19 Views

Mwonzora says journalists need support

16 mins ago | 4 Views

No joy for Sikhala demo students

16 mins ago | 11 Views

UN urges Zimbabwe govt to open up space for regime change NGOs

16 mins ago | 10 Views

Thokozani Langa to grace Matebeleland Cultural Awards

16 mins ago | 7 Views

Chicken Inn ruffle feathers

17 mins ago | 10 Views

ZB moves to lay off excess staff

17 mins ago | 25 Views

100 000 get national identity cards

17 mins ago | 11 Views

US call for peaceful poll rattles govt?

18 mins ago | 16 Views

Mnangagwa govt choking CSOs

18 mins ago | 7 Views

80 000 Zimbabwean women abort each year, says USAid

18 mins ago | 5 Views

BCC clarifies Roadworks notice

19 mins ago | 11 Views

ZEC speaks on voters' roll

20 mins ago | 16 Views

Election proclamation imminent

20 mins ago | 14 Views

Mobile ID registration progressing well

21 mins ago | 9 Views

New radar system for Gabriel Mugabe Airport

22 mins ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa says he's grateful for debt, arrears plan

22 mins ago | 10 Views

ZEC assures voters

23 mins ago | 11 Views

How worried should we be about income inequality?

8 hrs ago | 96 Views

Animal rights group-funded report denounced for lying that international hunting threatens Botswana elephants

8 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mthuli's theatrics expose government lack of seriousness in addressing Zim economic crisis!

8 hrs ago | 315 Views

Petition to The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education

8 hrs ago | 234 Views

Wife kills self over cheating hubby

10 hrs ago | 712 Views

Cheating wife axed to death, hubby commits suicide

10 hrs ago | 990 Views

Robert Chapman's name 'missing' from ZEC voters roll

11 hrs ago | 555 Views

Anti-riot police disrupt CCC media address outside ZEC offices

11 hrs ago | 391 Views

US revokes visas after Museveni signs tough anti-gay Bill into law

11 hrs ago | 509 Views

Chiwenga 'aide' in dock

11 hrs ago | 422 Views

Chihuri wins Supreme Court appeal

11 hrs ago | 382 Views

Law Society of Zimbabwe probes lawyer in property scam

11 hrs ago | 172 Views

Woman kills hubby in fight over relish

11 hrs ago | 209 Views

Man 'kills' wife with hoe for 'cheating'

11 hrs ago | 119 Views

NetOne threatens to blacklist dealers for overpricing

12 hrs ago | 53 Views

Bulawayo runs dry, amid cholera fears

12 hrs ago | 78 Views

CCC pushes for urgent ZEC meeting to raise voters' roll anomalies

12 hrs ago | 96 Views

Priscins Petals sets the pace in Zimbabwe fashion industry

20 hrs ago | 274 Views

State media management sabotaging Mnangagwa electoral campaign

21 hrs ago | 2286 Views

Mthwakazi challenges Zimbabweans to stop their continued fear

23 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Mohadi says Binga is on Zanu-PF's development radar

23 hrs ago | 527 Views

Zimbabwe govt departments warned for dumping Zimdollar

29 May 2023 at 06:43hrs | 1705 Views

UK to invade Zimbabwe for teachers

29 May 2023 at 06:41hrs | 3605 Views

Jonathan Moyo issues a warning

29 May 2023 at 06:41hrs | 5572 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days