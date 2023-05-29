Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mthuli Ncube announces further measures to contain runaway inflation

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
FINANCE Minister Mthuli Ncube has announced a new series of measures to stabilise the economy amid hyperinflation fears.

This comes barely two weeks after the Treasury boss scrapped duty on all basic commodities imports and ordered transfer of government loans from the central bank as part of a cocktail of measures aimed at strengthening the ZWL which is fast losing value.

In the fresh set of measures the weekly auction will be limited to US$5 million, government agencies will ‘substantially' collect fees in ZWL, all customs duties are now payable in local currency except designated ‘luxury goods' and the liquidation of all the foreign currency earned through exports which remain unused for a period of 90 days among other measures.

Ncube ordered the liquidation of export proceeds earned from exports as a strategy to push holders of huge idle US$ deposits to circulate their money into the economy and avoid artificial shortages.

"All export proceeds that remain unutilised after 90 days will be liquidated onto the interbank market. The weekly auction will be limited to a maximum of US$5million.

"As from 1 June 2023, winning bids at the auction will be paid within 24 hours of the award," he said.

All manufacturers selling general goods such as cement, milk, soft drinks for the export market, were ordered to charge Value Added Tax which is refundable by Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) after exporting.

Government also committed to continue to sterilise excess liquidity already injected into the economy through issuance of Treasury Bills, while charging the Reserve Bank Zimbabwe (RBZ) to sterilise excess liquidity through appropriate monetary policy tools.

Ncube also tabled plans to strictly monitor illicit activities like the externalisation of funds from Zimbabwe

"With regards to externalisation of funds and transfer pricing, the government will strengthen surveillance and monitoring, complemented by a robust foreign currency payment system and information sharing system between financial institutions and ZIMRA.

"Government will continue to review civil servants salaries and allowances in line with the above developments and policy measures, including increasing the threshold of the local currency IMT tax," added Ncube.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Beer drinking spree turns bloody

14 mins ago | 31 Views

Mthuli Ncube out of touch with reality

2 hrs ago | 441 Views

Gays not welcome, says Erdogan

3 hrs ago | 486 Views

Zimbabwe summons top US embassy official over election interference

3 hrs ago | 469 Views

South African Defence Force will not arrest Putin

4 hrs ago | 511 Views

South Africa grants immunity to Putin

4 hrs ago | 756 Views

Zimbabwean anti-sanctions group seeks reparations from U.S.

5 hrs ago | 246 Views

Chinese foreign minister holds talks with Zimbabwean counterpart

5 hrs ago | 159 Views

'Binga chief threatens Chamisa's activists'

5 hrs ago | 681 Views

Mnangagwa govt failure to curb graft stalling development

5 hrs ago | 95 Views

Names vanish from Zimbabwe voters roll

5 hrs ago | 549 Views

Forever Associates Zimbabwe is misleading Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 484 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig loses US$52 000 to armed robbers

5 hrs ago | 663 Views

'Mthuli Ncube's shop raids a publicity stunt'

5 hrs ago | 260 Views

Mwonzora says journalists need support

5 hrs ago | 96 Views

No joy for Sikhala demo students

5 hrs ago | 224 Views

UN urges Zimbabwe govt to open up space for regime change NGOs

5 hrs ago | 172 Views

Thokozani Langa to grace Matebeleland Cultural Awards

5 hrs ago | 174 Views

Chicken Inn ruffle feathers

5 hrs ago | 206 Views

ZB moves to lay off excess staff

5 hrs ago | 317 Views

100 000 get national identity cards

5 hrs ago | 52 Views

US call for peaceful poll rattles govt?

5 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mnangagwa govt choking CSOs

5 hrs ago | 75 Views

80 000 Zimbabwean women abort each year, says USAid

5 hrs ago | 56 Views

BCC clarifies Roadworks notice

5 hrs ago | 81 Views

ZEC speaks on voters' roll

5 hrs ago | 183 Views

Election proclamation imminent

5 hrs ago | 175 Views

Mobile ID registration progressing well

5 hrs ago | 51 Views

New radar system for Gabriel Mugabe Airport

5 hrs ago | 156 Views

Mnangagwa says he's grateful for debt, arrears plan

5 hrs ago | 68 Views

ZEC assures voters

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

How worried should we be about income inequality?

13 hrs ago | 107 Views

Animal rights group-funded report denounced for lying that international hunting threatens Botswana elephants

13 hrs ago | 179 Views

Mthuli's theatrics expose government lack of seriousness in addressing Zim economic crisis!

13 hrs ago | 420 Views

Petition to The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education

13 hrs ago | 294 Views

Wife kills self over cheating hubby

15 hrs ago | 923 Views

Cheating wife axed to death, hubby commits suicide

15 hrs ago | 1315 Views

Robert Chapman's name 'missing' from ZEC voters roll

16 hrs ago | 614 Views

Anti-riot police disrupt CCC media address outside ZEC offices

16 hrs ago | 454 Views

US revokes visas after Museveni signs tough anti-gay Bill into law

16 hrs ago | 586 Views

Chiwenga 'aide' in dock

16 hrs ago | 507 Views

Chihuri wins Supreme Court appeal

16 hrs ago | 452 Views

Law Society of Zimbabwe probes lawyer in property scam

16 hrs ago | 211 Views

Woman kills hubby in fight over relish

16 hrs ago | 278 Views

Man 'kills' wife with hoe for 'cheating'

16 hrs ago | 181 Views

NetOne threatens to blacklist dealers for overpricing

16 hrs ago | 75 Views

Bulawayo runs dry, amid cholera fears

16 hrs ago | 99 Views

CCC pushes for urgent ZEC meeting to raise voters' roll anomalies

16 hrs ago | 119 Views

Priscins Petals sets the pace in Zimbabwe fashion industry

29 May 2023 at 11:08hrs | 286 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days