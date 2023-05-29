Latest News Editor's Choice


Chinese foreign minister holds talks with Zimbabwean counterpart

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago
Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang held talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Zimbabwe Frederick Shava in Beijing on Monday, calling for bilateral ties to be developed further.

Qin noted that China and Zimbabwe have been good friends and partners that trust and support each other since the two countries established diplomatic relationship more than 40 years ago.

He said that China stands ready to work with Zimbabwe to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, pursue mutual support on issues concerning each other's core interests, and promote the continued development of China-Zimbabwe relations.

Qin said China will, as always, firmly support Zimbabwe in opposing external interference and sanctions, and in taking a development path suited to its national conditions. China will deepen exchanges of experience in state governance with Zimbabwe, he added.

China will tap the potential of cooperation with Zimbabwe in fields such as investment, trade, energy and mineral resources, clean energy and human resources development, and will continue to encourage Chinese enterprises to invest in Zimbabwe, he said.

Echoing Qin's remarks, Shava said that Zimbabwe-China relations have stood the test of time and the level of friendly cooperation has been greatly improved.

Zimbabwe firmly upholds the one-China principle and supports the "one country, two systems" principle, as well as the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, Shava said.

Shava spoke highly of China's strong support to Zimbabwe in its poverty reduction work and in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He expressed Zimbabwe's willingness to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with China in various fields, strengthen cooperation under the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, and push the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries to a new level.

Source - Xinhua

