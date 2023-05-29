South African Defence Force will not arrest Putin

News / National

by Staff reporter

The South African Defence Force says it will not arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin if he comes here for the BRICS Summit.The International Criminal Court has issued a warrant of arrest for Putin, accusing him of war crimes in Ukraine.SANDF chief Rudzani Maphwanywa says the defence force does not have the power to arrest Putin.