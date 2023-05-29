Latest News Editor's Choice


South African Defence Force will not arrest Putin

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
The South African Defence Force says it will not arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin if he comes here for the BRICS Summit.

The International Criminal Court has issued a warrant of arrest for Putin, accusing him of war crimes in Ukraine.

SANDF chief Rudzani Maphwanywa says the defence force does not have the power to arrest Putin.




Source - eNCA

Most Popular In 7 Days