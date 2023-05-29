Latest News Editor's Choice


Beer drinking spree turns bloody

by Staff reporter
TWO Silobela men are on the run after they fatally assaulted their friend following a misunderstanding during a beer-drinking spree.

The incident occurred at Nyakwati Business Centre in Silobela on 28 May where the 30-year-old died on the spot after being stabbed all over the body.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, confirmed the incident and said the police have since arrested one of the suspects in connection with the murder.

"The victim, Khulani Ndebele, together with Parent Moyo (21), and two other male suspects were drinking beer at Nyakwati Business Centre. A misunderstanding arose among them, which escalated into a fist-fight," said Inspector Mahoko.

Moyo and his colleagues reportedly overpowered the Ndebele, and assaulted him with open hands and sticks before stabbing him with a knife several times all over the body.

"After committing the crime, the suspects disappeared leaving Ndebele lying unconscious in a pool of blood. One of the suspects, Moyo was, however, arrested and is in police custody," he said.

The body of the deceased was ferried to Kwekwe General Hospital Mortuary.

"We are appealing to the members of the public with information, which can lead to the arrest of the other two suspects to approach the nearest police station. Once again, we urge members of the public to desist from resorting to violence when disputes arise," said Inspector Mahoko.

