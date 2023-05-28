Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

CCC struggling to raise candidate nomination fees

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) election preparations are in jeopardy as that party is failing to raise the gazetted Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) nomination fees for its presidential, parliamentary and local authority candidates.

In August last year, ZEC gazetted SI 144 of 2022 on the Electoral (Nomination of Candidates) (Amendment) Regulations, 2022 (No.1), increasing presidential nomination fees from US$1 000 to US$20 000. The nomination fees for National Assembly and Senate candidates also increased from US$50 to US$1 000.

According to a source, CCC was currently financially bankrupt and was contemplating not fielding candidates in some constituencies and wards as it does not have funds to pay nomination fees for all its candidates.

"The party is in financial quandary as it is failing to raise the nomination fees for all its candidates. As it stands, CCC needs about US$240 000 to pay the nomination fees for all its candidates. Last week, our secretary for elections, Amai Ellen Shiriyedenga said that there was no money for candidates' nomination fees. The party will likely not contest in some wards and constituencies if it fails to urgently get the money," said the source.

The same source added that only aspiring candidates who had the capacity to pay the nomination fees were going to be allowed to represent CCC in the forthcoming elections.

"Despite the party conducting the candidate selection process, the truth is that only those candidates with capacity to pay for their own nomination fees will be allowed to represent the party. This is no longer a game for the poor but for the rich," said the source.

The same source claimed that CCC's coffers were in red as the party's traditional sponsors were withholding their monetary donations citing gross abuse of funds by that party's leadership.

Political analyst, Terrence Chipwanya said that the nomination fees being charged by ZEC were decent as they would help deter political chancers from contesting the elections.

"I think the nomination fees being charged by ZEC are correct as they would help to deter political chancers from contesting elections. We don't want a repeat of the 2018 scenario where the presidential ballot paper had 21 names of aspiring candidates," said Chipwanya.

Source - online

Must Read

Chamisa voter inspection visit morphs into rally

45 mins ago | 279 Views

Mthuli Ncube banks on new currency measures

46 mins ago | 98 Views

Man rapes sister

4 hrs ago | 728 Views

Mthuli Ncube announces policy measures to stabilize the economy

4 hrs ago | 299 Views

Beer drinking spree turns bloody

4 hrs ago | 503 Views

Mthuli Ncube out of touch with reality

6 hrs ago | 897 Views

Gays not welcome, says Erdogan

7 hrs ago | 973 Views

Zimbabwe summons top US embassy official over election interference

7 hrs ago | 970 Views

South African Defence Force will not arrest Putin

8 hrs ago | 721 Views

South Africa grants immunity to Putin

8 hrs ago | 979 Views

Zimbabwean anti-sanctions group seeks reparations from U.S.

9 hrs ago | 291 Views

Chinese foreign minister holds talks with Zimbabwean counterpart

9 hrs ago | 180 Views

Mthuli Ncube announces further measures to contain runaway inflation

9 hrs ago | 942 Views

'Binga chief threatens Chamisa's activists'

9 hrs ago | 940 Views

Mnangagwa govt failure to curb graft stalling development

9 hrs ago | 159 Views

Names vanish from Zimbabwe voters roll

9 hrs ago | 741 Views

Forever Associates Zimbabwe is misleading Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 702 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig loses US$52 000 to armed robbers

9 hrs ago | 838 Views

'Mthuli Ncube's shop raids a publicity stunt'

9 hrs ago | 351 Views

Mwonzora says journalists need support

9 hrs ago | 144 Views

No joy for Sikhala demo students

9 hrs ago | 365 Views

UN urges Zimbabwe govt to open up space for regime change NGOs

9 hrs ago | 229 Views

Thokozani Langa to grace Matebeleland Cultural Awards

9 hrs ago | 228 Views

Chicken Inn ruffle feathers

9 hrs ago | 277 Views

ZB moves to lay off excess staff

9 hrs ago | 429 Views

100 000 get national identity cards

9 hrs ago | 64 Views

US call for peaceful poll rattles govt?

9 hrs ago | 197 Views

Mnangagwa govt choking CSOs

9 hrs ago | 80 Views

80 000 Zimbabwean women abort each year, says USAid

9 hrs ago | 74 Views

BCC clarifies Roadworks notice

9 hrs ago | 123 Views

ZEC speaks on voters' roll

9 hrs ago | 232 Views

Election proclamation imminent

9 hrs ago | 232 Views

Mobile ID registration progressing well

9 hrs ago | 71 Views

New radar system for Gabriel Mugabe Airport

9 hrs ago | 202 Views

Mnangagwa says he's grateful for debt, arrears plan

9 hrs ago | 81 Views

ZEC assures voters

9 hrs ago | 108 Views

How worried should we be about income inequality?

17 hrs ago | 120 Views

Animal rights group-funded report denounced for lying that international hunting threatens Botswana elephants

17 hrs ago | 232 Views

Mthuli's theatrics expose government lack of seriousness in addressing Zim economic crisis!

17 hrs ago | 482 Views

Petition to The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education

17 hrs ago | 328 Views

Wife kills self over cheating hubby

19 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Cheating wife axed to death, hubby commits suicide

19 hrs ago | 1504 Views

Robert Chapman's name 'missing' from ZEC voters roll

20 hrs ago | 637 Views

Anti-riot police disrupt CCC media address outside ZEC offices

20 hrs ago | 500 Views

US revokes visas after Museveni signs tough anti-gay Bill into law

20 hrs ago | 624 Views

Chiwenga 'aide' in dock

20 hrs ago | 568 Views

Chihuri wins Supreme Court appeal

20 hrs ago | 490 Views

Law Society of Zimbabwe probes lawyer in property scam

20 hrs ago | 228 Views

Woman kills hubby in fight over relish

20 hrs ago | 317 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days