Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mthuli Ncube banks on new currency measures

by Staff reporter
44 mins ago | Views
Finance minister Mthuli Ncube on Monday announced new measures to encourage the use of the Zimbabwe dollar as opposed to the U.S. dollar, in a bid to boost the local unit and tame rising consumer inflation.

The measures include a directive that all government departments collect fees in the local currency, the introduction of a 1 percent tax on all foreign payments and that all customs duty be payable in local currency, with the exception of designated or luxury goods and where an importer opts to pay in foreign currency.

Treasury will also assume all foreign currency debts from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, Ncube said in a statement.

"The government shall create a debt redemption fund to service other external liabilities in line with the arrears clearance programme. These will be funded through new levies and other resource mobilisation initiatives," Ncube said.

Zimbabwe legalised the use of foreign currencies in domestic transactions in 2020, less than a year after abandoning dollarisation. Economists estimate that 80 percent of the local economy is dollarized.

"The assumption of the external obligations by Treasury and the implementation of non-inflationary financing of the liabilities, coupled by sourcing of additional resources, will go a long way in reducing money supply growth and its impact on exchange rate depreciation and prices increases," Ncube's statement said.

But some economists doubted the new measures would help the Zimbabwe dollar, which has weakened by about 70 percent since the beginning of this year, with the gap between the official and exchange rates continuing to widen.

"They are doing this to preserve the value of the Zimdollar. Is this going to work? I say no. This is akin to using toothpaste when you have lost your teeth," economics professor Gift Mugano said.

"It will be a miracle for us to be able to reverse the crash of the Zimdollar and ensure stability."

Mugano also criticised what he termed the government's plan to "raid" foreign currency accounts of exporters, after Ncube said that "all export proceeds that remain unutilised after 90 days will be liquidated onto the interbank market."


Source - Reuters

Must Read

Chamisa voter inspection visit morphs into rally

42 mins ago | 269 Views

Man rapes sister

4 hrs ago | 720 Views

CCC struggling to raise candidate nomination fees

4 hrs ago | 862 Views

Mthuli Ncube announces policy measures to stabilize the economy

4 hrs ago | 297 Views

Beer drinking spree turns bloody

4 hrs ago | 501 Views

Mthuli Ncube out of touch with reality

6 hrs ago | 896 Views

Gays not welcome, says Erdogan

7 hrs ago | 972 Views

Zimbabwe summons top US embassy official over election interference

7 hrs ago | 969 Views

South African Defence Force will not arrest Putin

8 hrs ago | 720 Views

South Africa grants immunity to Putin

8 hrs ago | 978 Views

Zimbabwean anti-sanctions group seeks reparations from U.S.

9 hrs ago | 291 Views

Chinese foreign minister holds talks with Zimbabwean counterpart

9 hrs ago | 180 Views

Mthuli Ncube announces further measures to contain runaway inflation

9 hrs ago | 941 Views

'Binga chief threatens Chamisa's activists'

9 hrs ago | 939 Views

Mnangagwa govt failure to curb graft stalling development

9 hrs ago | 158 Views

Names vanish from Zimbabwe voters roll

9 hrs ago | 740 Views

Forever Associates Zimbabwe is misleading Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 701 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig loses US$52 000 to armed robbers

9 hrs ago | 837 Views

'Mthuli Ncube's shop raids a publicity stunt'

9 hrs ago | 351 Views

Mwonzora says journalists need support

9 hrs ago | 144 Views

No joy for Sikhala demo students

9 hrs ago | 364 Views

UN urges Zimbabwe govt to open up space for regime change NGOs

9 hrs ago | 229 Views

Thokozani Langa to grace Matebeleland Cultural Awards

9 hrs ago | 227 Views

Chicken Inn ruffle feathers

9 hrs ago | 277 Views

ZB moves to lay off excess staff

9 hrs ago | 429 Views

100 000 get national identity cards

9 hrs ago | 64 Views

US call for peaceful poll rattles govt?

9 hrs ago | 197 Views

Mnangagwa govt choking CSOs

9 hrs ago | 80 Views

80 000 Zimbabwean women abort each year, says USAid

9 hrs ago | 74 Views

BCC clarifies Roadworks notice

9 hrs ago | 123 Views

ZEC speaks on voters' roll

9 hrs ago | 232 Views

Election proclamation imminent

9 hrs ago | 232 Views

Mobile ID registration progressing well

9 hrs ago | 71 Views

New radar system for Gabriel Mugabe Airport

9 hrs ago | 202 Views

Mnangagwa says he's grateful for debt, arrears plan

9 hrs ago | 81 Views

ZEC assures voters

9 hrs ago | 108 Views

How worried should we be about income inequality?

17 hrs ago | 120 Views

Animal rights group-funded report denounced for lying that international hunting threatens Botswana elephants

17 hrs ago | 232 Views

Mthuli's theatrics expose government lack of seriousness in addressing Zim economic crisis!

17 hrs ago | 482 Views

Petition to The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education

17 hrs ago | 328 Views

Wife kills self over cheating hubby

19 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Cheating wife axed to death, hubby commits suicide

19 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Robert Chapman's name 'missing' from ZEC voters roll

20 hrs ago | 637 Views

Anti-riot police disrupt CCC media address outside ZEC offices

20 hrs ago | 500 Views

US revokes visas after Museveni signs tough anti-gay Bill into law

20 hrs ago | 624 Views

Chiwenga 'aide' in dock

20 hrs ago | 566 Views

Chihuri wins Supreme Court appeal

20 hrs ago | 490 Views

Law Society of Zimbabwe probes lawyer in property scam

20 hrs ago | 228 Views

Woman kills hubby in fight over relish

20 hrs ago | 317 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days