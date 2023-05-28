Man kills self after bashing from son

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Chiweshe man committed suicide by hanging after being bashed by his son, Bulawayo24.com has learnt.

Stephen Mubaiwa (56) of Mbisva village, Chiweshe hanged himself in his bedroom with a wire after he was bashed with his son Stephen (37).It is alleged the now deceased Mubaiwa had a family dispute with his son on May 26 and he was bashed.Three days later he told his wife Zione Andiseni (50) that he was going to commit suicide since she was supporting her son.He took a wire locked the door and hanged himself in his bedroom.Neighbours broke the door and found his body hanging.Mashonaland Central deputy police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha confirmed the case.Feedback+2761028235