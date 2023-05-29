'Mnangagwa running scared'

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE continued delay in proclaiming the election date by President Emmerson Mnangagwa is ample proof that the incumbent is scared of facing opposition in upcoming polls, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has said.President Mnangagwa has left Zimbabwe guessing as to when the country will hold general elections.Mnangagwa had initially highlighted that he would issue a proclamation Sunday or Monday later backtracking on the decision.With all political protagonists having conducted internal candidate selection processes, the proclamation of an election date will probably usher in full throttle campaigns for political parties.Mnangagwa is mandated by Electoral Act's section 38 to proclaim the date for elections after consulting the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).Addressing the media after inspecting his name on the voters roll in Kuwadzana, Tuesday, Chamisa taunted Mnangagwa for the delay in proclaiming the election date."The only concern is Mr Mnangagwa who continues to go dark and dive on the days of the election, people have to plan, some have to ask for leave days, some are in the diaspora and have to come back."International investors have to plan around the date of the election, we also have to plan, we are not as disorganised as Mr Mnangagwa so we want these dates to be unknown ahead of time and in advance."He knows the truth of this matter is that the people of Zimbabwe know what they want, there is going to be change in this country," said Chamisa.ZEC opened the voters roll for inspection by the electorate on May 27 and will close on June 1.The voters roll which has become an issue of contention among political parties is laden with discrepancies with some failing to locate their names.CCC officials Monday submitted their grievances to ZEC over these discrepancies.Chamisa said ZEC is not ready to carry out free and fair elections with less than two months to plebiscite that is expected between July and August."This is an issue that we continue to raise but we are ready, ZEC must be ready but it seems they are not ready especially looking at the voters roll and the way it seems to be shambolic, that issue must be resolved urgently," he said.