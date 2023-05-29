Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Mnangagwa running scared'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE continued delay in proclaiming the election date by President Emmerson Mnangagwa is ample proof that the incumbent is scared of facing opposition in upcoming polls, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has said.

President Mnangagwa has left Zimbabwe guessing as to when the country will hold general elections.

Mnangagwa had initially highlighted that he would issue a proclamation Sunday or Monday later backtracking on the decision.

With all political protagonists having conducted internal candidate selection processes, the proclamation of an election date will probably usher in full throttle campaigns for political parties.

Mnangagwa is mandated by Electoral Act's section 38 to proclaim the date for elections after consulting the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

Addressing the media after inspecting his name on the voters roll in Kuwadzana, Tuesday, Chamisa taunted Mnangagwa for the delay in proclaiming the election date.

"The only concern is Mr Mnangagwa who continues to go dark and dive on the days of the election, people have to plan, some have to ask for leave days, some are in the diaspora and have to come back.

"International investors have to plan around the date of the election, we also have to plan, we are not as disorganised as Mr Mnangagwa so we want these dates to be unknown ahead of time and in advance.

"He knows the truth of this matter is that the people of Zimbabwe know what they want, there is going to be change in this country," said Chamisa.

ZEC opened the voters roll for inspection by the electorate on May 27 and will close on June 1.

The voters roll which has become an issue of contention among political parties is laden with discrepancies with some failing to locate their names.

CCC officials Monday submitted their grievances to ZEC over these discrepancies.

Chamisa said ZEC is not ready to carry out free and fair elections with less than two months to plebiscite that is expected between July and August.

"This is an issue that we continue to raise but we are ready, ZEC must be ready but it seems they are not ready especially looking at the voters roll and the way it seems to be shambolic, that issue must be resolved urgently," he said.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Zimbabwe starts developing its 2.0 One Health Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) National Action Plan

1 min ago | 1 Views

Continued increase in diaspora remittances signal rising poverty in Zimbabwe

4 mins ago | 1 Views

President Ruto asks Africans to ditch the US Dollar

8 mins ago | 4 Views

Gender equality shouldn't come at the cost of men's rights

18 mins ago | 2 Views

Betting shops robbed of R25,000

53 mins ago | 34 Views

Chamisa's name on voters roll

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Man kills self after bashing from son

6 hrs ago | 801 Views

Chamisa voter inspection visit morphs into rally

7 hrs ago | 1787 Views

Mthuli Ncube banks on new currency measures

8 hrs ago | 722 Views

Man rapes sister

11 hrs ago | 1247 Views

CCC struggling to raise candidate nomination fees

11 hrs ago | 1325 Views

Mthuli Ncube announces policy measures to stabilize the economy

11 hrs ago | 500 Views

Beer drinking spree turns bloody

11 hrs ago | 884 Views

Mthuli Ncube out of touch with reality

13 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Gays not welcome, says Erdogan

13 hrs ago | 1145 Views

Zimbabwe summons top US embassy official over election interference

13 hrs ago | 1192 Views

South African Defence Force will not arrest Putin

15 hrs ago | 871 Views

South Africa grants immunity to Putin

15 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Zimbabwean anti-sanctions group seeks reparations from U.S.

16 hrs ago | 325 Views

Chinese foreign minister holds talks with Zimbabwean counterpart

16 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mthuli Ncube announces further measures to contain runaway inflation

16 hrs ago | 1094 Views

'Binga chief threatens Chamisa's activists'

16 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Mnangagwa govt failure to curb graft stalling development

16 hrs ago | 195 Views

Names vanish from Zimbabwe voters roll

16 hrs ago | 872 Views

Forever Associates Zimbabwe is misleading Zanu-PF

16 hrs ago | 806 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig loses US$52 000 to armed robbers

16 hrs ago | 951 Views

'Mthuli Ncube's shop raids a publicity stunt'

16 hrs ago | 378 Views

Mwonzora says journalists need support

16 hrs ago | 152 Views

No joy for Sikhala demo students

16 hrs ago | 408 Views

UN urges Zimbabwe govt to open up space for regime change NGOs

16 hrs ago | 253 Views

Thokozani Langa to grace Matebeleland Cultural Awards

16 hrs ago | 265 Views

Chicken Inn ruffle feathers

16 hrs ago | 310 Views

ZB moves to lay off excess staff

16 hrs ago | 484 Views

100 000 get national identity cards

16 hrs ago | 70 Views

US call for peaceful poll rattles govt?

16 hrs ago | 238 Views

Mnangagwa govt choking CSOs

16 hrs ago | 84 Views

80 000 Zimbabwean women abort each year, says USAid

16 hrs ago | 94 Views

BCC clarifies Roadworks notice

16 hrs ago | 148 Views

ZEC speaks on voters' roll

16 hrs ago | 250 Views

Election proclamation imminent

16 hrs ago | 246 Views

Mobile ID registration progressing well

16 hrs ago | 75 Views

New radar system for Gabriel Mugabe Airport

16 hrs ago | 233 Views

Mnangagwa says he's grateful for debt, arrears plan

16 hrs ago | 91 Views

ZEC assures voters

16 hrs ago | 141 Views

How worried should we be about income inequality?

23 hrs ago | 125 Views

Animal rights group-funded report denounced for lying that international hunting threatens Botswana elephants

24 hrs ago | 298 Views

Mthuli's theatrics expose government lack of seriousness in addressing Zim economic crisis!

24 hrs ago | 501 Views

Petition to The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education

24 hrs ago | 374 Views

Wife kills self over cheating hubby

29 May 2023 at 20:58hrs | 1115 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days