Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Betting shops robbed of R25,000

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
Three security guards were attacked by six unknown armed robbers in two sports bet shops in Entumbane Bulawayo.

The incident occurred on May 28 2023 when the unknown suspects stole over US$4 000 and R25 000 which were in cash safes.

The case is still under investigation according to Police on their official Twitter handle today, May 30, 2023.

"Police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of robbery which occurred on 28105(23 at two sports bet shops, in Entumbane. Six unknown suspects armed with bolt cutters, and a six-pound hammer pounced at the shops and attacked three security guards before stealing US$4 500 and ZAR 25 000 cash which was in Chubb cash safes," read the tweet.


Source - the chronicle

Must Read

Chamisa's name on voters roll

42 mins ago | 27 Views

'Mnangagwa running scared'

43 mins ago | 54 Views

Man kills self after bashing from son

5 hrs ago | 781 Views

Chamisa voter inspection visit morphs into rally

7 hrs ago | 1760 Views

Mthuli Ncube banks on new currency measures

7 hrs ago | 700 Views

Man rapes sister

10 hrs ago | 1231 Views

CCC struggling to raise candidate nomination fees

10 hrs ago | 1322 Views

Mthuli Ncube announces policy measures to stabilize the economy

10 hrs ago | 497 Views

Beer drinking spree turns bloody

11 hrs ago | 882 Views

Mthuli Ncube out of touch with reality

13 hrs ago | 1129 Views

Gays not welcome, says Erdogan

13 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Zimbabwe summons top US embassy official over election interference

13 hrs ago | 1191 Views

South African Defence Force will not arrest Putin

14 hrs ago | 866 Views

South Africa grants immunity to Putin

15 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Zimbabwean anti-sanctions group seeks reparations from U.S.

15 hrs ago | 324 Views

Chinese foreign minister holds talks with Zimbabwean counterpart

15 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mthuli Ncube announces further measures to contain runaway inflation

15 hrs ago | 1091 Views

'Binga chief threatens Chamisa's activists'

15 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Mnangagwa govt failure to curb graft stalling development

15 hrs ago | 195 Views

Names vanish from Zimbabwe voters roll

15 hrs ago | 871 Views

Forever Associates Zimbabwe is misleading Zanu-PF

16 hrs ago | 806 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig loses US$52 000 to armed robbers

16 hrs ago | 947 Views

'Mthuli Ncube's shop raids a publicity stunt'

16 hrs ago | 377 Views

Mwonzora says journalists need support

16 hrs ago | 152 Views

No joy for Sikhala demo students

16 hrs ago | 408 Views

UN urges Zimbabwe govt to open up space for regime change NGOs

16 hrs ago | 252 Views

Thokozani Langa to grace Matebeleland Cultural Awards

16 hrs ago | 264 Views

Chicken Inn ruffle feathers

16 hrs ago | 309 Views

ZB moves to lay off excess staff

16 hrs ago | 483 Views

100 000 get national identity cards

16 hrs ago | 70 Views

US call for peaceful poll rattles govt?

16 hrs ago | 237 Views

Mnangagwa govt choking CSOs

16 hrs ago | 83 Views

80 000 Zimbabwean women abort each year, says USAid

16 hrs ago | 94 Views

BCC clarifies Roadworks notice

16 hrs ago | 147 Views

ZEC speaks on voters' roll

16 hrs ago | 250 Views

Election proclamation imminent

16 hrs ago | 246 Views

Mobile ID registration progressing well

16 hrs ago | 75 Views

New radar system for Gabriel Mugabe Airport

16 hrs ago | 233 Views

Mnangagwa says he's grateful for debt, arrears plan

16 hrs ago | 91 Views

ZEC assures voters

16 hrs ago | 138 Views

How worried should we be about income inequality?

23 hrs ago | 125 Views

Animal rights group-funded report denounced for lying that international hunting threatens Botswana elephants

23 hrs ago | 296 Views

Mthuli's theatrics expose government lack of seriousness in addressing Zim economic crisis!

23 hrs ago | 500 Views

Petition to The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education

23 hrs ago | 373 Views

Wife kills self over cheating hubby

29 May 2023 at 20:58hrs | 1113 Views

Cheating wife axed to death, hubby commits suicide

29 May 2023 at 20:51hrs | 1671 Views

Robert Chapman's name 'missing' from ZEC voters roll

29 May 2023 at 19:41hrs | 652 Views

Anti-riot police disrupt CCC media address outside ZEC offices

29 May 2023 at 19:38hrs | 516 Views

US revokes visas after Museveni signs tough anti-gay Bill into law

29 May 2023 at 19:37hrs | 667 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days