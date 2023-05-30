Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ex-Zinara directors acquitted

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
FORMER Zinara chief executive Frank Chitukutuku and ex-technical director Moses Juma were yesterday acquitted of corruptly awarding a tender to a local company for the rehabilitation of roads in three rural district councils.

Harare regional magistrate Mr Taurai Manuwere acquitted the pair on all charges after the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond any reasonable doubt. The two had pleaded not guilty to allegations of awarding a tender to Fremus Enterprises for the rehabilitation of roads under Gutu Rural District Council, Zaka Rural District Council and Gwanda Rural District Council.

Fremus Enterprises is owned by Freddy and Masline Chimbari.

In his judgment delivered yesterday, Mr Manuwere noted that the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt on all the three counts.

In respect of Mr Chitukutuku, the prosecution failed to prove a charge in respect of any competent verdict, in this case failure to disclose to his principals his financial interests in Fremus Enterprise.

"In respect of first accused (Chitukutuku) none of the witnesses could link him to the offences charged and even the investigating officer could not rule out that payments made to him by Fremus where emanating from a legitimate business transaction to do with the purchase by Fremus of the 40 percent shareholding in Champions Insurance," said the magistrate.

He said Mr Chitukutuku produced a contract between Hotspike and Fremus on the point and a schedule showing repayments made factoring in interest.

His explanation for the payments, the court ruled, was reasonable and possibly true. A criminal defence only has to show that an alternative explanation of the facts could be true in the eyes of a reasonable person, not that it is necessarily true.

There was no evidence to link any of the accused to the offences preferred.

The court also found Mr Juma not guilty of any wrongdoing. He was once acquitted by a disciplinary tribunal on the same facts in 2017.

Mr Juma was linked to the offence by a telephone call allegedly made to Gutu Rural District Council, but the magistrate made a finding that  the allegation  had no substance.

"The two accused are accordingly found not guilty and are hereby acquitted," said Mr Manuwere.

The two Zinara executives were allegedly accused of receiving more than US$140 000 from Fremus Enterprises as a kickback after awarding it the tender for the work in the three council areas.

Mr Chitukutuku, who was being represented by his lawyer Mr Jonas Dondo, in his defence, said he was not involved in the handpicking of any rural district councils to benefit from any special fund projects as alleged.

He said he was only aware of two programmes that Zinara was involved in namely the routine road maintenance programme and the periodic maintenance road programme.

Mr Chitukutuku denied imposing a contractor on any council as alleged, saying he had no powers and authority to do so.

He told the court that the money he received from Fremus Business Consultancy (Pvt) Ltd was payment towards the purchase of a 40 percent shareholding in Champions Insurance Company.

Mr Chitukutuku is a director of Champions Insurance.

He said he was able to demonstrate that in February 2010 through his company called Hotspike (Pvt) Ltd which was able to conclude a contract with Fremus Business Consultancy (Pvt) Ltd in terms of which Fremus purchased the 40 percent shareholding in Champions Insurance for US$100 000, which amount Fremus undertook to pay with interest over time.

Through his lawyer, Mr Mabasa Mukome, Mr Juma denied the allegations, saying between January and June 2011, he was not working at Zinara headquarters as alleged by the State.

He told the court that he was actually working in Bulawayo as a planning and monitoring engineer and was only appointed as technical director in March 2013.

He said funds allocation and roads approval were done by the Zinara board, while procurement, service providers, and the appointment of contractors were done by the road authorities, in this case the three rural district councils.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Jonathan Moyo tells ZEC to redo the voters roll inspection exercise

57 mins ago | 238 Views

Mliswa kicked out of Parliament over Gukurahundi mention

57 mins ago | 325 Views

Gweru in traffic lights U-turn

57 mins ago | 91 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa is running scared

1 hr ago | 110 Views

ConCourt sets aside RTGS/US$ High Court ruling

1 hr ago | 172 Views

Sikhala demo students: Lawyers cry foul

1 hr ago | 89 Views

'Minimum conditions for credible polls not met'

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Outrage over sex offenders' pardoning

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Voters roll anomalies exposing Zec

1 hr ago | 36 Views

'Stop dramatising electoral process'

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Cabinet approves National Migration Policy

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Last minute rush to register to vote

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Bosso face Chiefs

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Pulling out of the International Criminal Court is the right thing to do now

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe warns meddlesome US

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Mthuli Ncube says currency manipulators won't rest

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Harare - Beitbridge highway nears completion

1 hr ago | 42 Views

'Zimbabwe's maize harvest impressive'

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Nakamba waits on Villa decision

1 hr ago | 145 Views

What can Zimbabwe and Africa learn from China's 1949 revolution?

9 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zimbabwe starts developing its 2.0 One Health Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) National Action Plan

9 hrs ago | 77 Views

Continued increase in diaspora remittances signal rising poverty in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 192 Views

President Ruto asks Africans to ditch the US Dollar

10 hrs ago | 547 Views

Gender equality shouldn't come at the cost of men's rights

10 hrs ago | 179 Views

Betting shops robbed of R25,000

10 hrs ago | 268 Views

Chamisa's name on voters roll

10 hrs ago | 309 Views

'Mnangagwa running scared'

10 hrs ago | 529 Views

Man kills self after bashing from son

15 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Chamisa voter inspection visit morphs into rally

17 hrs ago | 2302 Views

Mthuli Ncube banks on new currency measures

17 hrs ago | 919 Views

Man rapes sister

20 hrs ago | 1492 Views

CCC struggling to raise candidate nomination fees

20 hrs ago | 1445 Views

Mthuli Ncube announces policy measures to stabilize the economy

20 hrs ago | 556 Views

Beer drinking spree turns bloody

20 hrs ago | 973 Views

Mthuli Ncube out of touch with reality

22 hrs ago | 1221 Views

Gays not welcome, says Erdogan

23 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Zimbabwe summons top US embassy official over election interference

23 hrs ago | 1276 Views

South African Defence Force will not arrest Putin

24 hrs ago | 921 Views

South Africa grants immunity to Putin

30 May 2023 at 07:47hrs | 1186 Views

Zimbabwean anti-sanctions group seeks reparations from U.S.

30 May 2023 at 06:54hrs | 332 Views

Chinese foreign minister holds talks with Zimbabwean counterpart

30 May 2023 at 06:53hrs | 201 Views

Mthuli Ncube announces further measures to contain runaway inflation

30 May 2023 at 06:53hrs | 1137 Views

'Binga chief threatens Chamisa's activists'

30 May 2023 at 06:50hrs | 1090 Views

Mnangagwa govt failure to curb graft stalling development

30 May 2023 at 06:50hrs | 202 Views

Names vanish from Zimbabwe voters roll

30 May 2023 at 06:49hrs | 940 Views

Forever Associates Zimbabwe is misleading Zanu-PF

30 May 2023 at 06:49hrs | 844 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig loses US$52 000 to armed robbers

30 May 2023 at 06:48hrs | 1000 Views

'Mthuli Ncube's shop raids a publicity stunt'

30 May 2023 at 06:48hrs | 390 Views

Mwonzora says journalists need support

30 May 2023 at 06:48hrs | 155 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days