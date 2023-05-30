Chamisa in domestic violence

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Glendale woman Ropafadzo Chamisa is in trouble after she allegedly violated a court order in section 10 (7) of the domestic violence Act chapter 5:16.Chamisa was dragged to Concession Magistrate Court by her brother Matthew Chamisa who accused her of defying a protection order that was granted in favour of him.The protection order was granted on September 26 last year at the same court.Ropafadzo pleaded guilty to the charge saying her brother does not want to pay bills and always insults her.The magistrate Joshua Nembaware remanded the case to June 15 for judgement.