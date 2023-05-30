News / National
BREAKING: Mnangagwa declares 23 August as election date
1 hr ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has officially declared that Zimbabwe is scheduled to hold elections on August 23, as stated in a gazette publication.
Additionally, in the same proclamation, the President has designated October 2 as the potential date for a run-off election for the office of the President, should it be required.
Additionally, in the same proclamation, the President has designated October 2 as the potential date for a run-off election for the office of the President, should it be required.
Source - Byo24News