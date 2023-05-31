Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: Saviour Kasukuwere to announce his Presidential candidature

by Nkululeko Nkomo
3 hrs ago | Views
Harare, Zimbabwe - In a surprising twist, Saviour Kasukuwere, a former Zimbabwean Minister and influential political figure, is set to announce his candidacy for the upcoming Presidential race scheduled for August 2023. This unexpected move has sent shockwaves through the country's political landscape, intensifying the competition among candidates.

Kasukuwere, who enjoys popularity within the ruling party ZANU-PF, has long been recognized as a significant player in Zimbabwean politics. He garnered substantial support and influence during his tenure as Minister of Local Government, Public Works, and National Housing. However, his political career was temporarily halted when he was expelled from ZANU-PF in 2017.

According to sources within Kasukuwere's camp, an official announcement is forthcoming, wherein he will passionately express his intention to participate in the presidential elections.A circular form sources within his camp emphasizes his commitment to bringing about progress and change in Zimbabwe, aiming to unite the people, revive the economy, and uphold principles of justice and democracy.

Kasukuwere wasted no time addressing the critical issues confronting Zimbabwe. He highlighted the struggling economy, rampant corruption, and the urgent need for social reforms. His promises encompass job creation, agricultural development, improved access to education and healthcare, and a strong focus on inclusivity and addressing the concerns of marginalized communities. He envisions a Zimbabwe that works for everyone.

This announcement has generated excitement and speculation among political analysts and citizens alike. Kasukuwere's decision to challenge the incumbent President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, and other opposition candidates sets the stage for a fiercely competitive election campaign that has the potential to reshape the political landscape of Zimbabwe.

Observers anticipate that Kasukuwere's entry into the presidential race may lead to a division in support and loyalties within ZANU-PF, ultimately resulting in significant realignments within the ruling party. As the campaign unfolds, political strategists predict intense rivalries and political maneuvering as candidates vie for the electorate's support.

The upcoming Zimbabwean elections, scheduled for August 23, 2023, mark a crucial moment in the country's history. With Saviour Kasukuwere joining the race, the political atmosphere in Zimbabwe is poised for an unprecedented contest that will shape the nation's future.

As the nation eagerly awaits further developments, all attention will be focused on the campaign trail as Kasukuwere and other candidates endeavor to win the hearts and minds of the Zimbabwean electorate.

This story is still developing, and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.



Source - Byo24News

