Jail escapees in soup

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole in Guruve

Two Guruve prisoners who tried to escape after working at the prison farm are in soup after they were caught and charged for escaping lawful custody.Never Chirenje (42) and Sam Maiteni (34) were dragged to Guruve magistrates courts yesterday where they were slapped with one year each by magistrate Ruramai Chitumbura.Prosecutor Albert Charewa told the court that the duo were previously convicted of unlawful entry charges and were serving their jail terms.On May 27 the duo were working in the field at Guruve prison where they hatched a plan to escape.They took advantage of relaxed prison officers and rushed into the bush.A search was conducted but they could not be located.The two were spotted by police officers in Chidodo two days after their escape and were arrested.