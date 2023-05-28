Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Double murder suspects arrested

by Staff reporter
45 mins ago | Views
POLICE in Kwekwe arrested four suspects in connection with the callous murder of two people that left the Kwekwe community shocked a fortnight ago.

The body of renowned educationist, Lovemore Marume (64) and that of a woman, Chipo Gobiye, were found lying a few metres apart from each other in Mbizo both with multiple stab wounds.

Police have since arrested Edson Matarise (22), Edmore Ndlovu, David Kwidini and Marvelous Sibanda in connection with the murder.

The quartet is believed to be part of a large gang which also comprises four other accomplices, Innocent Maketo, Nyasha Nyahuma, Cuswald Dzingira and one Pipiro, who are still on the run.

The four have since appeared before Kwekwe Magistrate Ms Mildred Matuvi facing three counts of murder.

They were remanded in custody to 14 June for further remand.

Representing the State, Ms Ethel Bhumure told the court that on May 15 2023 around 10PM, along a dust road at Ruvimbo Primary School, Matarise was in the company of the four other accused who are on the run when they met Marume.

"They approached him and stabbed him with a knife all over the body for yet unknown reasons and he sustained deep cuts all over the body. He died on the spot," said Ms Bhumure.

That same night the gang also waylaid Gobiye whom they also stabbed with a knife all over the body and she died on the spot.

Their bodies were found a few metres apart by passers-by.

On another count, on 29 May around 10PM, Matarise teamed up with Ndlovu, Kwidini and Sibanda and used the same modus operandi to murder an unnamed victim near Stewart and Llyds compound.

The suspects were found in possession of various weapons and cellphones belonging to some of the deceased persons.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Evan Mawarire condemns Zimbabwe's Patriot Bill

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Labour quota system key to reducing future conflict in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Biti warns of a coup

2 hrs ago | 502 Views

Linda Masarira declares Mnangagwa challenge in presidential election

2 hrs ago | 227 Views

3 pupils die, 18 injured in accident

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Man throws self into moving traffic after killing wife

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

3 best platforms for content creators to monetize their work

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

Jail escapees in soup

5 hrs ago | 458 Views

BREAKING: Saviour Kasukuwere to announce his Presidential candidature

5 hrs ago | 2382 Views

Bulawayo Mayor calls for a vote for change in August 2023

5 hrs ago | 624 Views

Sikhala's trial to resume on June 12

13 hrs ago | 606 Views

Mliswa's sister swallow her pride after primaries defeat

13 hrs ago | 1962 Views

Zimbabwe continues fight in US courts to block payment of US$277m land reform suit

13 hrs ago | 806 Views

Chamisa blames Mnangagwa for soaring prices

13 hrs ago | 760 Views

Kwekwe faces total collapse into mine tunnels

13 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Zimbabwean national with cholera admitted to Musina Hospital

13 hrs ago | 243 Views

'CCC, Zanu-PF chefs eating together'

14 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Lumumba loses child custody

14 hrs ago | 376 Views

'Dump Zimdollar'

14 hrs ago | 857 Views

Zimbabwe Parliament passes Patriotic Act Bill

14 hrs ago | 970 Views

Stage set for bruising August 23 polls in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 281 Views

History of organised violence, torture in Zimbabwe (1972-2020)

14 hrs ago | 198 Views

Mphoko trial deferred to September

14 hrs ago | 182 Views

Low tariffs chew into Econet earnings

14 hrs ago | 155 Views

Bata Stadium okayed

14 hrs ago | 247 Views

High staff turnover dogs JSC

14 hrs ago | 254 Views

Tables turn on complainant

14 hrs ago | 378 Views

Magistrate accused of lying

14 hrs ago | 340 Views

Zimbabwe police warn the public on hitch hiking

14 hrs ago | 265 Views

Zimbabwe's election season begins

14 hrs ago | 177 Views

Zimbabwe targets net wheat exporter status

14 hrs ago | 72 Views

Luton's Marvelous gesture for Nakamba

14 hrs ago | 1202 Views

Mealie-meal shortage hits Zimbabwe?

14 hrs ago | 303 Views

Zimbabwe's US$12 billion mining economy on course

14 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa in Malawi on State visit

14 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zec dismisses opposition's claims

14 hrs ago | 231 Views

4 diplomats present credentials to Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 93 Views

ConCourt backs RBZ on US dollar conversion

14 hrs ago | 205 Views

China now Zimbabwe's largest FDI source

14 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe's harmonised elections: Die is cast

14 hrs ago | 84 Views

Woman fights daughter over family house

14 hrs ago | 270 Views

Zimbabwe govt to cushion workers' salaries

14 hrs ago | 376 Views

'Fired' Zimura board member defiant

14 hrs ago | 66 Views

Gono elected new Chamber of Mines president

23 hrs ago | 1831 Views

Mass exodus at Skyz Metro FM

23 hrs ago | 642 Views

Mphoko's matter deferred

23 hrs ago | 415 Views

Mnangagwa's election date proclamation is bad news

23 hrs ago | 1770 Views

US embassy refuses to back down after spat with Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 1110 Views

UK targets Zimbabwe's science, maths teachers

23 hrs ago | 415 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days