Double murder suspects arrested

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE in Kwekwe arrested four suspects in connection with the callous murder of two people that left the Kwekwe community shocked a fortnight ago.The body of renowned educationist, Lovemore Marume (64) and that of a woman, Chipo Gobiye, were found lying a few metres apart from each other in Mbizo both with multiple stab wounds.Police have since arrested Edson Matarise (22), Edmore Ndlovu, David Kwidini and Marvelous Sibanda in connection with the murder.The quartet is believed to be part of a large gang which also comprises four other accomplices, Innocent Maketo, Nyasha Nyahuma, Cuswald Dzingira and one Pipiro, who are still on the run.The four have since appeared before Kwekwe Magistrate Ms Mildred Matuvi facing three counts of murder.They were remanded in custody to 14 June for further remand.Representing the State, Ms Ethel Bhumure told the court that on May 15 2023 around 10PM, along a dust road at Ruvimbo Primary School, Matarise was in the company of the four other accused who are on the run when they met Marume."They approached him and stabbed him with a knife all over the body for yet unknown reasons and he sustained deep cuts all over the body. He died on the spot," said Ms Bhumure.That same night the gang also waylaid Gobiye whom they also stabbed with a knife all over the body and she died on the spot.Their bodies were found a few metres apart by passers-by.On another count, on 29 May around 10PM, Matarise teamed up with Ndlovu, Kwidini and Sibanda and used the same modus operandi to murder an unnamed victim near Stewart and Llyds compound.The suspects were found in possession of various weapons and cellphones belonging to some of the deceased persons.