3 pupils die, 18 injured in accident

Three pupils died while 18 others were injured after a T35 truck that was carrying them was hit on the driver's door by a bus, which resulted in all being thrown out of the vehicle.According to the Police Twitter page, the accident happened The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 81 kilometre peg along Harare-Masvingo Road on 31/05/23 at around 1600 hours in which four people were killed whilst twenty one others were injured.An Inter Africa Zhongtong bus travelling towards Masvingo with 59 passengers on board hit the driver's door of a T 35 truck travelling in the same direction whilst carrying 22 pupils, resulting in the T35 truck veering off the road to the right.All pupils were thrown out of the truck and subsequently one pupil died on the spot whilst three others died upon admission at Beatrice Hospital. The bodies of the victims were taken to Beatrice Hospital mortuary for post mortem whilst the injured are admitted at same hospital.