Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Linda Masarira declares Mnangagwa challenge in presidential election

by Staff reporter
42 mins ago | Views
Outspoken feminist and politician Linda Masarira has declared her intentions to challenge President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the 2023 presidential election set for 23 August.

The leader of the opposition Labour, Economists and African Democrats (LEAD) is the second female politician in Zimbabwe to express interest to enter a race widely seen as a toss of the coin between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and opposition chief Nelson Chamisa.

The soon to be 41-year-old said she was prepared for the herculean task.

"Contesting is enough preparedness to challenge the two (Mnangagwa and Chamisa).

"Beyond challenging the characters, I am also challenging the binary political system, which has existed in Zimbabwe for 23 years now.

"One of the major reasons why Zimbabwe isn't progressing is politics of populism and a two-party system which created a big man syndrome at the expense of service, development and progress."

Masarira, who cut her teeth on politics as a fierce pro-democracy campaigner alongside some of the country's cutting-edge activists, admitted winning the poll is going to be a big feat.

"Garnering 50%+1 in a polarised, toxic and sham election is a pipe dream.

"What is important is you learn the system, understand it and advocate for the right conditions to prevail that can allow a multiparty democracy, gender balance, free, fair and credible elections.

"A journey of a thousand miles started with a few steps. We are ready to commence the journey until we eventually win.

"Zanu was formed in 1963 and only attained power in 1980, MDC was formed in 1999 and only tasted some power 10 years later.

"Everything is a process. We are following the process," said the former spokesperson of the now defunct MDC faction once led by former deputy prime minister Thokozani Khupe.

Apart from her intended challenge for President, Masarira said her party is also going to field candidates in a lot of constituencies in the country.

United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) leader Elisabeth Valerio is another female Zimbabwean politician to declare interest in running for the country's most influential job.

Source - zimlive

Must Read

Evan Mawarire condemns Zimbabwe's Patriot Bill

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Labour quota system key to reducing future conflict in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Biti warns of a coup

2 hrs ago | 496 Views

3 pupils die, 18 injured in accident

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Double murder suspects arrested

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Man throws self into moving traffic after killing wife

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

3 best platforms for content creators to monetize their work

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

Jail escapees in soup

5 hrs ago | 456 Views

BREAKING: Saviour Kasukuwere to announce his Presidential candidature

5 hrs ago | 2375 Views

Bulawayo Mayor calls for a vote for change in August 2023

5 hrs ago | 621 Views

Sikhala's trial to resume on June 12

13 hrs ago | 606 Views

Mliswa's sister swallow her pride after primaries defeat

13 hrs ago | 1961 Views

Zimbabwe continues fight in US courts to block payment of US$277m land reform suit

13 hrs ago | 805 Views

Chamisa blames Mnangagwa for soaring prices

13 hrs ago | 759 Views

Kwekwe faces total collapse into mine tunnels

13 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Zimbabwean national with cholera admitted to Musina Hospital

13 hrs ago | 243 Views

'CCC, Zanu-PF chefs eating together'

14 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Lumumba loses child custody

14 hrs ago | 376 Views

'Dump Zimdollar'

14 hrs ago | 856 Views

Zimbabwe Parliament passes Patriotic Act Bill

14 hrs ago | 969 Views

Stage set for bruising August 23 polls in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 280 Views

History of organised violence, torture in Zimbabwe (1972-2020)

14 hrs ago | 198 Views

Mphoko trial deferred to September

14 hrs ago | 182 Views

Low tariffs chew into Econet earnings

14 hrs ago | 155 Views

Bata Stadium okayed

14 hrs ago | 247 Views

High staff turnover dogs JSC

14 hrs ago | 254 Views

Tables turn on complainant

14 hrs ago | 378 Views

Magistrate accused of lying

14 hrs ago | 340 Views

Zimbabwe police warn the public on hitch hiking

14 hrs ago | 265 Views

Zimbabwe's election season begins

14 hrs ago | 177 Views

Zimbabwe targets net wheat exporter status

14 hrs ago | 72 Views

Luton's Marvelous gesture for Nakamba

14 hrs ago | 1202 Views

Mealie-meal shortage hits Zimbabwe?

14 hrs ago | 303 Views

Zimbabwe's US$12 billion mining economy on course

14 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa in Malawi on State visit

14 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zec dismisses opposition's claims

14 hrs ago | 231 Views

4 diplomats present credentials to Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 93 Views

ConCourt backs RBZ on US dollar conversion

14 hrs ago | 205 Views

China now Zimbabwe's largest FDI source

14 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe's harmonised elections: Die is cast

14 hrs ago | 83 Views

Woman fights daughter over family house

14 hrs ago | 270 Views

Zimbabwe govt to cushion workers' salaries

14 hrs ago | 376 Views

'Fired' Zimura board member defiant

14 hrs ago | 66 Views

Gono elected new Chamber of Mines president

23 hrs ago | 1830 Views

Mass exodus at Skyz Metro FM

23 hrs ago | 642 Views

Mphoko's matter deferred

23 hrs ago | 415 Views

Mnangagwa's election date proclamation is bad news

23 hrs ago | 1769 Views

US embassy refuses to back down after spat with Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 1110 Views

UK targets Zimbabwe's science, maths teachers

23 hrs ago | 415 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days