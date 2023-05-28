Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Biti warns of a coup

by Staff reporter
42 mins ago | Views
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator Tendai Biti has warned the unconstitutional recruitment of agents from spooky Zanu-PF aligned group, Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ) to allegedly tamper with the country's election process was fertile ground for a military coup.

The politician, who is also CCC co-vice president, was speaking in parliament Wednesday as he demanded Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri to come clean on the situation.

The mysterious group surfaced during Zanu-PF's recent primary elections amid claims by some party loyalists it had seized control and was rigging the internal balloting process in Bindura, Muzarabani, Mt Darwin and Rushinga where some cell registers were reported missing.

Since the opening of the voters' roll inspection by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) late May, CCC has raised alarm over what it claims has been the presence of FAZ agents at inspection centres.

Party spokespersons claim some names were missing in the voters' roll while some have been moved amid concerns over the possibility of a sinister bid to disenfranchise some known opposition loyalists.

In earlier comments this week, CCC leader Nelson Chamisa said he was informed that "in the rural areas, people are being tormented … by a shadowy and spooky organization called FAZ".

Likewise, his deputy took the matter to parliament.

"In terms of Chapter 11 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, our Constitution recognises our security forces and security agents, which consist of military, police, prisons and correctional service, and intelligence," Biti said.

"We respect these institutions and we are proud of these institutions who by virtue of Section of 208, are bound to respect this parliament as an elected civilian authority.

"During this current ongoing voters' roll inspection exercise, we are seeing at polling stations, a creature and individuals coming from a creature called FAZ.

"They are virtually in every polling station."

Biti said allowing groups such as FAZ to meddle with electoral processes was recipe for military coups.

"We read that they purport to come from the intelligent service but we know the intelligence service and our intelligent authority.

"What is this creature called FAZ and why is it interfering with our elections. Madam Speaker, if we create parallel structures, it will lead to disaster and military coups," he said.

Biti added, "May the Minister of Defence come and explain what FAZ is doing in our polling stations when in terms of the law only ZEC officials, political parties and candidates are allowed to be in the polling stations."

In comments contained in state media Thursday, ZEC vice chairperson Ambassador Rodney Kiwa denied the controversial poll management authority was deliberately trying to disadvantage Zanu-PF opponents.

He described as "mischievous and preposterous" claims that "some members of a particular political party are targeted for exclusion".

Zimbabwe is set to hold its harmonised election August 23 this year amid rising tensions among the country's main political parties.

The poll is widely seen as a toss of the coin between President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF and Chamisa's CCC.

Source - zimlive

Must Read

Evan Mawarire condemns Zimbabwe's Patriot Bill

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Labour quota system key to reducing future conflict in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Linda Masarira declares Mnangagwa challenge in presidential election

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

3 pupils die, 18 injured in accident

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Double murder suspects arrested

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Man throws self into moving traffic after killing wife

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

3 best platforms for content creators to monetize their work

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

Jail escapees in soup

5 hrs ago | 456 Views

BREAKING: Saviour Kasukuwere to announce his Presidential candidature

5 hrs ago | 2375 Views

Bulawayo Mayor calls for a vote for change in August 2023

5 hrs ago | 621 Views

Sikhala's trial to resume on June 12

13 hrs ago | 605 Views

Mliswa's sister swallow her pride after primaries defeat

13 hrs ago | 1960 Views

Zimbabwe continues fight in US courts to block payment of US$277m land reform suit

13 hrs ago | 805 Views

Chamisa blames Mnangagwa for soaring prices

13 hrs ago | 759 Views

Kwekwe faces total collapse into mine tunnels

13 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Zimbabwean national with cholera admitted to Musina Hospital

13 hrs ago | 243 Views

'CCC, Zanu-PF chefs eating together'

14 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Lumumba loses child custody

14 hrs ago | 376 Views

'Dump Zimdollar'

14 hrs ago | 856 Views

Zimbabwe Parliament passes Patriotic Act Bill

14 hrs ago | 969 Views

Stage set for bruising August 23 polls in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 280 Views

History of organised violence, torture in Zimbabwe (1972-2020)

14 hrs ago | 198 Views

Mphoko trial deferred to September

14 hrs ago | 182 Views

Low tariffs chew into Econet earnings

14 hrs ago | 155 Views

Bata Stadium okayed

14 hrs ago | 247 Views

High staff turnover dogs JSC

14 hrs ago | 254 Views

Tables turn on complainant

14 hrs ago | 378 Views

Magistrate accused of lying

14 hrs ago | 340 Views

Zimbabwe police warn the public on hitch hiking

14 hrs ago | 265 Views

Zimbabwe's election season begins

14 hrs ago | 177 Views

Zimbabwe targets net wheat exporter status

14 hrs ago | 72 Views

Luton's Marvelous gesture for Nakamba

14 hrs ago | 1202 Views

Mealie-meal shortage hits Zimbabwe?

14 hrs ago | 303 Views

Zimbabwe's US$12 billion mining economy on course

14 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa in Malawi on State visit

14 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zec dismisses opposition's claims

14 hrs ago | 231 Views

4 diplomats present credentials to Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 93 Views

ConCourt backs RBZ on US dollar conversion

14 hrs ago | 205 Views

China now Zimbabwe's largest FDI source

14 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe's harmonised elections: Die is cast

14 hrs ago | 83 Views

Woman fights daughter over family house

14 hrs ago | 270 Views

Zimbabwe govt to cushion workers' salaries

14 hrs ago | 376 Views

'Fired' Zimura board member defiant

14 hrs ago | 66 Views

Gono elected new Chamber of Mines president

23 hrs ago | 1830 Views

Mass exodus at Skyz Metro FM

23 hrs ago | 642 Views

Mphoko's matter deferred

23 hrs ago | 415 Views

Mnangagwa's election date proclamation is bad news

23 hrs ago | 1769 Views

US embassy refuses to back down after spat with Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 1110 Views

UK targets Zimbabwe's science, maths teachers

23 hrs ago | 415 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days