Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman stones 2 daughters to death

by Staff reporter
42 mins ago | Views
A mother in Masvingo teamed up with her brother to stone her daughters aged two and five to death.

This was after Modina Mavhunga (28) and Clever Mavhunga (35) had assaulted their father accusing him of practicing witchcraft.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the killing took place on Monday at Mhari Village in Bikita.

Modina and Clever took turns to assault their father, Anisto Mavhunga (81), with wooden sticks indiscriminately all over the body before turning onto the little girls.

They took the girls to the family graveyard where they ordered them to lie on top of a grave before hitting them with stones on their heads until they  died.

Meanwhile, police in Ngundu are investigating a case of murder which occurred on Monday in a bushy area near Ngundu Business Centre.

The suspects, Fredrick Shamba (36) and Nyenyesai Tevera, allegedly tied the victim with a rope before assaulting him with switches all over the body until he died, after accusing him of stealing Tevera's money.

Police have since arrested Shamba, while Tevera is on the run.

The incidents come after police said murder cases emanating from domestic violence are on the increase countrywide as police urged couples to seek counselling to find peaceful ways of resolving their differences.

According to police, such cases are being recorded weekly countrywide.

Asst Comm Nyathi said, "The Zimbabwe Republic Police is concerned with the number of murder cases being recorded throughout the country on a weekly basis.

Most of these cases are mainly attributed to domestic violence arising from accusations of infidelity on the part of couples."

In one of the cases, Nyarai Masauso (41) died on Sunday while admitted at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals after being struck with an axe several times on the thighs and stomach by her husband only identified as Muridzi, after a dispute on May 26 at Watyoka Mine, Watakai in Concession.

The suspect had accused the victim of having an extra marital affair and the suspect has since gone into hiding.

In another case which occurred on May 27, 2023, Sikhangezile Tshuma (39) was found dead with bruises all over her body and a deep cut on the forehead, in a shallow grave which was covered with a cloth, in a bushy area near Gulalikabili Line in Tsholotsho.

The victim was allegedly last seen arguing with her husband, Darlington Sibanda (36), at Patalika Business Centre on May 26.

Darlington Sibanda had accused her of having an extra marital affair.

"On Sunday at Flem Flora Farm, Mt Hampden in Harare, Alexandra Gezi aged 52 struck his wife, Rita Rore aged 42 with a hoe on the head several times after accusing her of infidelity.

"The victim was found dead with deep cuts on the head after her daughter had alerted neighbours of the attack," Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Meanwhile, police in Fort Rixon are investigating a case of murder which occurred on Saturday at a shop at 99 Village, 5 Kombo.

The suspects identified as, Bethod Mthembu, Nkosi Mpofu, Arnold Sibanda and a male juvenile (17) took turns to slap Readman Ndlovu (46) before Bethod Mthembu stabbed the victim with a Columbian knife on the chest.

The victim died on the spot.

In Gweru, Police have arrested Darlington Tshuma (29) in connection with a case of murder and attempted murder which occurred on Saturday in a bushy area near Matambo Business Centre, Matobo.

The suspect and Moses Moyo (31) stabbed Jefta Mkwananzi (22) with a Colombian knife on right thigh before stabbing Fana Ntini (19) with the knife on the stomach.

Fana Ntini died on the spot whilst Jefta Mkwananzi sustained a cut on the thigh and is admitted at Gweru Provincial Hospital.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores the public to value the sanctity of human life and resolve differences amicably without resorting to violence.

"We urge couples to seek counseling from local police stations, traditional leaders and church elders to find peaceful ways of resolving differences," Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

The International Criminal Court a ridiculous organisation

20 mins ago | 27 Views

Chamisa knows where to find me, says Mnangagwa

28 mins ago | 141 Views

Zimbabwe 'sellouts' shocked as Parly passes 'Patriot Bill'?

29 mins ago | 73 Views

'Bona Mugabe divorce opens can of worms'

29 mins ago | 205 Views

Zanu-PF affiliate gives Chamisa sleepless nights

30 mins ago | 103 Views

Mthwakazi activist remanded to June 5

30 mins ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe mining sector energy demand to surge 344%

31 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimdollar in spectacular crash

31 mins ago | 73 Views

How fraudsters steal your data

32 mins ago | 37 Views

Mangudya rules out dollarisation

33 mins ago | 30 Views

Gweru in weekly parking fee hike

34 mins ago | 8 Views

UZ lecturers declare incapacitation

34 mins ago | 31 Views

Doctors fume over PSMAS 'harassment'

34 mins ago | 25 Views

EcoCash posts $4,76bn loss

35 mins ago | 19 Views

Patriotic Bill divides Zimbabweans

35 mins ago | 38 Views

Stage set for bruising August 23 polls

36 mins ago | 14 Views

Demystifying youth participation in Zimbabwe politics

36 mins ago | 7 Views

We pray for peaceful elections

36 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to legislate against foreign currency use

37 mins ago | 74 Views

'Zimbabwe has no capacity for full dollarisation'

37 mins ago | 16 Views

Mphoko vs Welshman Ncube in trust funds theft case

38 mins ago | 21 Views

Police arrest armed robbers linked to 16 cases

38 mins ago | 25 Views

'Bulawayo Day must be celebrated'

38 mins ago | 6 Views

MSU translates science textbooks into Shona and Ndebele

38 mins ago | 9 Views

Hit and run claims Bulawayo man's life

39 mins ago | 14 Views

RBZ clarifies new forex surrender policy

39 mins ago | 19 Views

ED Mnangagwa Law School takes shape

39 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe govt increases specialists at Mpilo Hospital

40 mins ago | 11 Views

Prince itching for Bosso start

40 mins ago | 10 Views

Zanu-PF dishes out free-range chickens

41 mins ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe joins 4-State integrated water project

41 mins ago | 11 Views

Zanu-PF ready for polls

41 mins ago | 7 Views

Doctor extorts US$350 from accident victim

42 mins ago | 22 Views

Kidnappers targeting learners, women

42 mins ago | 14 Views

Chamisa's CCC pushes for release of electronic voters roll

43 mins ago | 10 Views

The US Dollar to be rendered useless by year end

47 mins ago | 76 Views

Evan Mawarire condemns Zimbabwe's Patriot Bill

13 hrs ago | 537 Views

Labour quota system key to reducing future conflict in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 203 Views

Biti warns of a coup

13 hrs ago | 2064 Views

Linda Masarira declares Mnangagwa challenge in presidential election

13 hrs ago | 944 Views

3 pupils die, 18 injured in accident

13 hrs ago | 612 Views

Double murder suspects arrested

13 hrs ago | 544 Views

Man throws self into moving traffic after killing wife

13 hrs ago | 795 Views

3 best platforms for content creators to monetize their work

15 hrs ago | 99 Views

Jail escapees in soup

16 hrs ago | 604 Views

BREAKING: Saviour Kasukuwere to announce his Presidential candidature

16 hrs ago | 4018 Views

Bulawayo Mayor calls for a vote for change in August 2023

16 hrs ago | 991 Views

Sikhala's trial to resume on June 12

01 Jun 2023 at 07:00hrs | 653 Views

Mliswa's sister swallow her pride after primaries defeat

01 Jun 2023 at 06:59hrs | 2108 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days