Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe joins 4-State integrated water project

by Staff reporter
41 mins ago | Views
ZIMBABWE is now part of a four-member state integrated water project dubbed the Limpopo Water Course Commission (LIMCOM), which seeks to uplift living standards of people staying on river basins.

The organisation is working in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNPD) and Global Water Partnership Southern Africa in implementing what the four member states have termed the "Integrated Transboundary management for the sustainable development of the Limpopo River Basin".

The main objective of Botswana, Mozambique, South Africa and Zimbabwe is to achieve an integrated cross-sectoral ecosystem-based management of the Limpopo River to uplift living standards of the basin's population.

In an interview, environment expert Mr Zvikomborero Maunganidze said the aim was to achieve an integrated, cross-sectoral, ecosystem-based management of the Limpopo River to uplift living standards of the basin's population, while conserving resources and ecosystem services.

"The Limpopo River Basin covers four main riparian countries," he said.

"These are Botswana, Mozambique, South African and Zimbabwe. They have a catchment area of 408 000kms."

Mr Maunganidze said an improved water management system, including equitable water allocation in urban and downstream areas, was critical for the development of the Limpopo basin.

"The project will undertake a suite of the other activities designed to strengthen joint management and planning capacity and practices at the transboundary basin level," said Mr Maunganidze.

He said the organisation had already launched a series of pilot projects to make a difference in sedimentation levels.

"Measuring the effectiveness of the interventions provided in reducing alluviation will provide useful information to explore various options for creating potential payment for ecosystem services," said Maunganidze.

"Schemes based on sedimentation control as the quotative data established with the project's biophysical monitoring activities will establish the degree to which the SLM interventions are successful in reducing sedimentation and therefore whether PES (payment for ecosystems) schemes have a strong potential to work."

Mr Maunganidze said the organisation would carry out pilot site visits and consultations before the implementation of the programme.

"The project will tailor demonstrations for small scale farmers who typically manage small plots, grow sustainable crops, employ manual land management practices and use minimal inputs," said Mr Maunganidze.

"The project will undertake a suite of the other activities designed to strengthen joint management and planning capacity and practices at the transboundary basin level.

"The objectives are to familiarise the four countries and sites of the project team and to engage stakeholders on modalities of implementation of the pilot sites."

Source - The Herald

Must Read

The International Criminal Court a ridiculous organisation

20 mins ago | 27 Views

Chamisa knows where to find me, says Mnangagwa

28 mins ago | 141 Views

Zimbabwe 'sellouts' shocked as Parly passes 'Patriot Bill'?

29 mins ago | 73 Views

'Bona Mugabe divorce opens can of worms'

29 mins ago | 205 Views

Zanu-PF affiliate gives Chamisa sleepless nights

30 mins ago | 103 Views

Mthwakazi activist remanded to June 5

30 mins ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe mining sector energy demand to surge 344%

31 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimdollar in spectacular crash

31 mins ago | 73 Views

How fraudsters steal your data

32 mins ago | 37 Views

Mangudya rules out dollarisation

33 mins ago | 30 Views

Gweru in weekly parking fee hike

34 mins ago | 8 Views

UZ lecturers declare incapacitation

34 mins ago | 31 Views

Doctors fume over PSMAS 'harassment'

34 mins ago | 25 Views

EcoCash posts $4,76bn loss

35 mins ago | 19 Views

Patriotic Bill divides Zimbabweans

35 mins ago | 38 Views

Stage set for bruising August 23 polls

36 mins ago | 14 Views

Demystifying youth participation in Zimbabwe politics

36 mins ago | 7 Views

We pray for peaceful elections

36 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to legislate against foreign currency use

37 mins ago | 74 Views

'Zimbabwe has no capacity for full dollarisation'

37 mins ago | 16 Views

Mphoko vs Welshman Ncube in trust funds theft case

38 mins ago | 21 Views

Police arrest armed robbers linked to 16 cases

38 mins ago | 25 Views

'Bulawayo Day must be celebrated'

38 mins ago | 6 Views

MSU translates science textbooks into Shona and Ndebele

38 mins ago | 9 Views

Hit and run claims Bulawayo man's life

39 mins ago | 14 Views

RBZ clarifies new forex surrender policy

39 mins ago | 19 Views

ED Mnangagwa Law School takes shape

39 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe govt increases specialists at Mpilo Hospital

40 mins ago | 11 Views

Prince itching for Bosso start

40 mins ago | 10 Views

Zanu-PF dishes out free-range chickens

41 mins ago | 21 Views

Zanu-PF ready for polls

41 mins ago | 7 Views

Doctor extorts US$350 from accident victim

42 mins ago | 22 Views

Woman stones 2 daughters to death

42 mins ago | 31 Views

Kidnappers targeting learners, women

42 mins ago | 14 Views

Chamisa's CCC pushes for release of electronic voters roll

43 mins ago | 10 Views

The US Dollar to be rendered useless by year end

47 mins ago | 76 Views

Evan Mawarire condemns Zimbabwe's Patriot Bill

13 hrs ago | 537 Views

Labour quota system key to reducing future conflict in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 203 Views

Biti warns of a coup

13 hrs ago | 2064 Views

Linda Masarira declares Mnangagwa challenge in presidential election

13 hrs ago | 944 Views

3 pupils die, 18 injured in accident

13 hrs ago | 612 Views

Double murder suspects arrested

13 hrs ago | 544 Views

Man throws self into moving traffic after killing wife

13 hrs ago | 795 Views

3 best platforms for content creators to monetize their work

15 hrs ago | 99 Views

Jail escapees in soup

16 hrs ago | 604 Views

BREAKING: Saviour Kasukuwere to announce his Presidential candidature

16 hrs ago | 4018 Views

Bulawayo Mayor calls for a vote for change in August 2023

16 hrs ago | 991 Views

Sikhala's trial to resume on June 12

01 Jun 2023 at 07:00hrs | 653 Views

Mliswa's sister swallow her pride after primaries defeat

01 Jun 2023 at 06:59hrs | 2108 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days