Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF dishes out free-range chickens

by Staff reporter
44 mins ago | Views
Zanu-PF Churu constituency candidate, Ephraim Fundukwa, has hit the ground running after rolling out several projects in the area in line with President Mnangagwa's clarion call of leaving no one and no place behind.

More than 5 000 women in Ushewokunze and Southlea Park received free range chicks donated by Fundukwa yesterday. At least 12 500 chicks were donated to women as part of empowering them.

The poultry scheme is set to increase their income and alleviate poverty through commercialising urban poultry production, and each group of 10 women in the area was handed 100 chicks.

Addressing thousands of women at a rally in Southlea Park and Ushewokunze areas in Harare yesterday, Fundukwa, who is also Zanu-PF Harare provincial vice chairman, said the free range poultry scheme is set to provide a new revenue stream for women in urban centres.

"We have handed over 12 500 chicks in ward 1 and 6 for women empowerment projects. We are fulfilling President Mnangagwa's mantra of leaving no one and no place behind. President Mnangagwa wants everyone to benefit from the party's policies which are people centred," he said.

The rally was also attended by Harare Provincial Political Commissar Kudakwashe Damson. Damson urged women to vote in their numbers for the ruling party candidates from councillors to the President.

"We want a resounding victory in the coming elections. What we want to assure the electorate is that more projects are coming.  The party is looking into the welfare of the people, despite some economic saboteurs who are inflating prices as a way of sabotaging Government efforts,'' he said.

Damson said women should apply their knowledge of rearing indigenous poultry, popularly known as road runners, which will later be sold leaving the people economically empowered.

Fundukwa also donated school uniforms and is paying fees for a number of under privileged students in his constituency

He encouraged women to take up poultry farming seriously to upgrade their living standards.

The electorate, Fundukwa said, should vote for President Mnangagwa for urban renewal which is currently at the centre of Zanu-PF's policies. The elections, to be held on August 23, offer the electorate an opportunity to boot out incompetent and often corrupt opposition councillors from the cities.

Over the past two decades, when the opposition has been running cities, service delivery has ground to a halt — roads are potholed, garbage goes uncollected while the city fathers line their pockets with loot from council coffers.

The deplorable situation in urban areas has often seen central Government stepping-in to rescue the urbanites — through construction of dams to end water woes, and rehabilitating roads in fulfilment of President Mnangagwa's pledge to initiate development that leaves no one and no place behind.

President Mnangagwa has already issued title deeds in Epworth with more expected for urban dwellers.

Government has also built new water sources — such as Kunzvi Dam that is already under construction and is expected to end Harare's perennial water woes — and several development projects across the country in line with the devolution agenda which is being financed to the tune of $40 billion this year.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

The International Criminal Court a ridiculous organisation

23 mins ago | 34 Views

Chamisa knows where to find me, says Mnangagwa

31 mins ago | 154 Views

Zimbabwe 'sellouts' shocked as Parly passes 'Patriot Bill'?

32 mins ago | 77 Views

'Bona Mugabe divorce opens can of worms'

32 mins ago | 229 Views

Zanu-PF affiliate gives Chamisa sleepless nights

33 mins ago | 113 Views

Mthwakazi activist remanded to June 5

33 mins ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe mining sector energy demand to surge 344%

34 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimdollar in spectacular crash

34 mins ago | 76 Views

How fraudsters steal your data

35 mins ago | 38 Views

Mangudya rules out dollarisation

36 mins ago | 31 Views

Gweru in weekly parking fee hike

36 mins ago | 9 Views

UZ lecturers declare incapacitation

37 mins ago | 34 Views

Doctors fume over PSMAS 'harassment'

37 mins ago | 27 Views

EcoCash posts $4,76bn loss

38 mins ago | 19 Views

Patriotic Bill divides Zimbabweans

38 mins ago | 39 Views

Stage set for bruising August 23 polls

39 mins ago | 15 Views

Demystifying youth participation in Zimbabwe politics

39 mins ago | 7 Views

We pray for peaceful elections

39 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to legislate against foreign currency use

40 mins ago | 79 Views

'Zimbabwe has no capacity for full dollarisation'

40 mins ago | 17 Views

Mphoko vs Welshman Ncube in trust funds theft case

40 mins ago | 25 Views

Police arrest armed robbers linked to 16 cases

41 mins ago | 27 Views

'Bulawayo Day must be celebrated'

41 mins ago | 6 Views

MSU translates science textbooks into Shona and Ndebele

41 mins ago | 9 Views

Hit and run claims Bulawayo man's life

42 mins ago | 16 Views

RBZ clarifies new forex surrender policy

42 mins ago | 19 Views

ED Mnangagwa Law School takes shape

42 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe govt increases specialists at Mpilo Hospital

42 mins ago | 11 Views

Prince itching for Bosso start

43 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe joins 4-State integrated water project

44 mins ago | 11 Views

Zanu-PF ready for polls

44 mins ago | 7 Views

Doctor extorts US$350 from accident victim

45 mins ago | 22 Views

Woman stones 2 daughters to death

45 mins ago | 32 Views

Kidnappers targeting learners, women

45 mins ago | 17 Views

Chamisa's CCC pushes for release of electronic voters roll

46 mins ago | 11 Views

The US Dollar to be rendered useless by year end

50 mins ago | 79 Views

Evan Mawarire condemns Zimbabwe's Patriot Bill

13 hrs ago | 537 Views

Labour quota system key to reducing future conflict in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 203 Views

Biti warns of a coup

13 hrs ago | 2067 Views

Linda Masarira declares Mnangagwa challenge in presidential election

13 hrs ago | 945 Views

3 pupils die, 18 injured in accident

13 hrs ago | 612 Views

Double murder suspects arrested

13 hrs ago | 546 Views

Man throws self into moving traffic after killing wife

13 hrs ago | 797 Views

3 best platforms for content creators to monetize their work

15 hrs ago | 99 Views

Jail escapees in soup

16 hrs ago | 605 Views

BREAKING: Saviour Kasukuwere to announce his Presidential candidature

16 hrs ago | 4029 Views

Bulawayo Mayor calls for a vote for change in August 2023

16 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Sikhala's trial to resume on June 12

01 Jun 2023 at 07:00hrs | 653 Views

Mliswa's sister swallow her pride after primaries defeat

01 Jun 2023 at 06:59hrs | 2109 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days