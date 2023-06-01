Prince itching for Bosso start

News / National

by Staff reporter

HYPED as a bright prospect for Highlanders Football Club, 17-year-old midfielder Prince Ndhlovu who returned from an Austria trial stint a fortnight ago, is eager to break into Bosso's starting team.Ndhlovu spent three weeks at Austrian topflight football club SK Puntigamer Sturm Graz who told him to muscle up and be strong, indicating that they might call him for another trial stint.The left-footed attacking midfielder has been training with Highlanders for two weeks since his return from Europe and was an unused substitute when Bosso were held to a 1-1 draw by Greenfuel.Having been overlooked for Cranborne's 1-1 encounter and the Dynamos clash which ended 0-0, Ndhlovu who is hoping to get a run in Sunday's match against Bulawayo Chiefs, said he picked a lot of positives at SK Puntigamer Sturm Graz and South Africa's Orlando Pirates."On my return from trials, I've been fighting for a spot in the team and I'm really looking forward to my break. I'll keep fighting for a spot in the team," said Ndhlovu at yesterday's press conference held at the club offices.He said he learnt a lot during his trial stints in Europe and South Africa."One thing for sure is that the type of play there is advanced compared to local football. I've better appreciation of the game beyond the borders," added the Makokoba-bred footie star.Ndhlovu's spirit hasn't been dampened by the fact that he has failed to get a break three times since the beginning of the year.The trial stint in Austria was the third time that Ndhlovu had been presented with assessment offers this year.In February, Ndhlovu missed out on a month-long trial stint at Croatian second tier club HNK Vukovar 1991 alongside Majesa Academy's attacking midfielder Promise Sithole after being denied a visa.The Bosso player had spent two weeks training at Orlando Pirates' grounds as he waited for the Croatian tour.Ndhlovu's trial stint in Austria came a month after the promising footie star who is yet to play a Premiership game this season, went for a six-day assessment at South Africa's soccer giants Orlando Pirates from March 20 to 26.Highlanders didn't give the outcome of Ndhlovu's assessment at Orlando Pirates.Ndhlovu pleaded for patience from Bosso's members urging them to rally behind the team that has gone for five consecutive matches without a win."We're creating scoring opportunities which is encouraging. What's left is for us to work on those few small details. It doesn't mean that if I play we'll start scoring, the same players can score, we just need to support the guys playing and keep believing that they will get it right. Hopefully, the goals will come in the near future which is in our next game against Bulawayo Chiefs," Ndhlovu said.With creative midfielder Divine Mhindirira out for at least two months following a toe operation, Melikhaya Ncube ruled out for the Bulawayo Chiefs clash after picking three yellow cards, striker Calvin Chigonero out with an injury and Brighton Manhire also limping, Ndhlovu might find himself getting his first match of the 2023 season.Meanwhile, attacking midfielder Elshamar Farasi who played well against Cranborne Bullets, Dynamos and Greenfuel, is optimistic of a positive result against Bulawayo Chiefs."I'm happy to be enjoying good form and would like to thank the coaches for giving me the opportunity to play and express myself. I'm also grateful to my teammates because without them, I wouldn't be enjoying my game. It's all about teammates and coaches believing in my capabilities and encouraging me to keep pushing," said Farasi.He said despite playing a derby, players were not under pressure."What we want is to grind results," Farasi said.PSL Matchday 12 fixturesToday: Simba Bhora v Triangle United (National Sports Stadium)Tomorrow: Chicken Inn v Black Rhinos (Luveve), Cranborne Bullets v Caps United (National Sports Stadium), Sheasham v Herentals (Bata)Sunday: Highlanders v Bulawayo Chiefs (Barbourfields), Greenfuel v FC Platinum (Gibbo), Dynamos v ZPC Kariba (National Sports Stadium), Hwange v Manica Diamonds (Colliery)Monday: Yadah v Ngezi Platinum Stars (National Sports Stadium).