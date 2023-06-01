Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Prince itching for Bosso start

by Staff reporter
43 mins ago | Views
HYPED as a bright prospect for Highlanders Football Club, 17-year-old midfielder Prince Ndhlovu who returned from an Austria trial stint a fortnight ago, is eager to break into Bosso's starting team.

Ndhlovu spent three weeks at Austrian topflight football club SK Puntigamer Sturm Graz who told him to muscle up and be strong, indicating that they might call him for another trial stint.

The left-footed attacking midfielder has been training with Highlanders for two weeks since his return from Europe and was an unused substitute when Bosso were held to a 1-1 draw by Greenfuel.

Having been overlooked for Cranborne's 1-1 encounter and the Dynamos clash which ended 0-0, Ndhlovu who is hoping to get a run in Sunday's match against Bulawayo Chiefs, said he picked a lot of positives at SK Puntigamer Sturm Graz and South Africa's Orlando Pirates.

"On my return from trials, I've been fighting for a spot in the team and I'm really looking forward to my break. I'll keep fighting for a spot in the team," said Ndhlovu at yesterday's press conference held at the club offices.

He said he learnt a lot during his trial stints in Europe and South Africa.

"One thing for sure is that the type of play there is advanced compared to local football. I've better appreciation of the game beyond the borders," added the Makokoba-bred footie star.

Ndhlovu's spirit hasn't been dampened by the fact that he has failed to get a break three times since the beginning of the year.

The trial stint in Austria was the third time that Ndhlovu had been presented with assessment offers this year.

In February, Ndhlovu missed out on a month-long trial stint at Croatian second tier club HNK Vukovar 1991 alongside Majesa Academy's attacking midfielder Promise Sithole after being denied a                        visa.

The Bosso player had spent two weeks training at Orlando Pirates' grounds as he waited for the Croatian tour.

Ndhlovu's trial stint in Austria came a month after the promising footie star who is yet to play a Premiership game this season, went for a six-day assessment at South Africa's soccer giants Orlando Pirates from March 20 to 26.

Highlanders didn't give the outcome of Ndhlovu's assessment at Orlando Pirates.

Ndhlovu pleaded for patience from Bosso's members urging them to rally behind the team that has gone for five consecutive matches without a win.

"We're creating scoring opportunities which is encouraging. What's left is for us to work on those few small details. It doesn't mean that if I play we'll start scoring, the same players can score, we just need to support the guys playing and keep believing that they will get it right. Hopefully, the goals will come in the near future which is in our next game against Bulawayo Chiefs," Ndhlovu said.

With creative midfielder Divine Mhindirira out for at least two months following a toe operation, Melikhaya Ncube ruled out for the Bulawayo Chiefs clash after picking three yellow cards, striker Calvin Chigonero out with an injury and Brighton Manhire also limping, Ndhlovu might find himself getting his first match of the 2023 season.

Meanwhile, attacking midfielder Elshamar Farasi who played well against Cranborne Bullets, Dynamos and Greenfuel, is optimistic of a positive result against Bulawayo Chiefs.

"I'm happy to be enjoying good form and would like to thank the coaches for giving me the opportunity to play and express myself. I'm also grateful to my teammates because without them, I wouldn't be enjoying my game. It's all about teammates and coaches believing in my capabilities and encouraging me to keep pushing," said Farasi.

He said despite playing a derby, players were not under pressure.

"What we want is to grind results," Farasi said.

PSL Matchday 12 fixtures

Today: Simba Bhora v Triangle United (National Sports Stadium)

Tomorrow: Chicken Inn v Black Rhinos (Luveve), Cranborne Bullets v Caps United (National Sports Stadium), Sheasham v Herentals (Bata)

Sunday: Highlanders v Bulawayo Chiefs (Barbourfields), Greenfuel v FC Platinum (Gibbo), Dynamos v ZPC Kariba (National Sports Stadium), Hwange v Manica Diamonds (Colliery)

Monday: Yadah v Ngezi Platinum Stars (National Sports Stadium).

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

The International Criminal Court a ridiculous organisation

23 mins ago | 34 Views

Chamisa knows where to find me, says Mnangagwa

31 mins ago | 154 Views

Zimbabwe 'sellouts' shocked as Parly passes 'Patriot Bill'?

32 mins ago | 77 Views

'Bona Mugabe divorce opens can of worms'

32 mins ago | 229 Views

Zanu-PF affiliate gives Chamisa sleepless nights

33 mins ago | 113 Views

Mthwakazi activist remanded to June 5

33 mins ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe mining sector energy demand to surge 344%

34 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimdollar in spectacular crash

34 mins ago | 76 Views

How fraudsters steal your data

35 mins ago | 38 Views

Mangudya rules out dollarisation

36 mins ago | 31 Views

Gweru in weekly parking fee hike

37 mins ago | 9 Views

UZ lecturers declare incapacitation

37 mins ago | 34 Views

Doctors fume over PSMAS 'harassment'

37 mins ago | 27 Views

EcoCash posts $4,76bn loss

38 mins ago | 19 Views

Patriotic Bill divides Zimbabweans

38 mins ago | 39 Views

Stage set for bruising August 23 polls

39 mins ago | 15 Views

Demystifying youth participation in Zimbabwe politics

39 mins ago | 7 Views

We pray for peaceful elections

39 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to legislate against foreign currency use

40 mins ago | 79 Views

'Zimbabwe has no capacity for full dollarisation'

40 mins ago | 17 Views

Mphoko vs Welshman Ncube in trust funds theft case

41 mins ago | 25 Views

Police arrest armed robbers linked to 16 cases

41 mins ago | 27 Views

'Bulawayo Day must be celebrated'

41 mins ago | 6 Views

MSU translates science textbooks into Shona and Ndebele

41 mins ago | 9 Views

Hit and run claims Bulawayo man's life

42 mins ago | 16 Views

RBZ clarifies new forex surrender policy

42 mins ago | 19 Views

ED Mnangagwa Law School takes shape

42 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe govt increases specialists at Mpilo Hospital

43 mins ago | 11 Views

Zanu-PF dishes out free-range chickens

44 mins ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe joins 4-State integrated water project

44 mins ago | 11 Views

Zanu-PF ready for polls

44 mins ago | 7 Views

Doctor extorts US$350 from accident victim

45 mins ago | 22 Views

Woman stones 2 daughters to death

45 mins ago | 33 Views

Kidnappers targeting learners, women

45 mins ago | 17 Views

Chamisa's CCC pushes for release of electronic voters roll

46 mins ago | 12 Views

The US Dollar to be rendered useless by year end

50 mins ago | 79 Views

Evan Mawarire condemns Zimbabwe's Patriot Bill

13 hrs ago | 537 Views

Labour quota system key to reducing future conflict in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 203 Views

Biti warns of a coup

13 hrs ago | 2068 Views

Linda Masarira declares Mnangagwa challenge in presidential election

13 hrs ago | 945 Views

3 pupils die, 18 injured in accident

13 hrs ago | 612 Views

Double murder suspects arrested

13 hrs ago | 546 Views

Man throws self into moving traffic after killing wife

13 hrs ago | 797 Views

3 best platforms for content creators to monetize their work

15 hrs ago | 99 Views

Jail escapees in soup

16 hrs ago | 605 Views

BREAKING: Saviour Kasukuwere to announce his Presidential candidature

16 hrs ago | 4030 Views

Bulawayo Mayor calls for a vote for change in August 2023

16 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Sikhala's trial to resume on June 12

01 Jun 2023 at 07:00hrs | 653 Views

Mliswa's sister swallow her pride after primaries defeat

01 Jun 2023 at 06:59hrs | 2109 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days