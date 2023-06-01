Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ED Mnangagwa Law School takes shape

by Staff reporter
43 mins ago | Views
Construction of the ED Mnangagwa Law School at the Midlands State University (MSU) Kwekwe Campus has recorded massive progress with the state-of-the-art multipurpose structure on course to meeting the August 2024 completion target.

Works on the two-storey structure which comprises lecture rooms, a moot court, an e-library and an administration block among other sections, started in May 2022.

Already employing 239 workers, the bulk of them being locals, the ED Mnangagwa Law School, will also house other faculties including Agriculture and Architecture and is expected to enroll more than 1 000 students upon completion next year.

The institution is part of the Government's 100-day rapid response projects meant to accelerate priority projects meant to benefit communities.

If it is completed within the stipulated time, it would have broken the record by becoming one of the projects completed within the shortest period.

Speaking after touring the facility on Wednesday, Ministry of Presidential Affairs and Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes permanent secretary, Mrs Fananai Madambi expressed satisfaction at the progress.

"Upon completion this is expected to become one of the best law schools in Africa hence its one of the projects that the Government is closely monitoring and supporting," she said.

Mrs Madambi said with the commitment from the university itself and other stakeholders, it was possible to complete the project within the stipulated time frame.

The project is being jointly funded by Treasury and the university.

"I have noted with pleasure the commitment coming from the university, the Minister of Provincial Affairs and Devolution (Senator Larry Mavima) and other stakeholders. It's proving to be a success. There's no doubt that the construction should be complete by August next year," she said.

Mrs Madambi urged local companies to take up opportunities presented by the university's construction.

"I'm told that bricks are coming from Bulawayo and Harare. It's my wish that local companies benefit from the construction of this massive structure. We should be able to see companies supplying steel, bricks, cement and other building materials," she said.

Minister Mavima said the campus was named after President Mnangagwa in honour of his achievements in developing the country.

"The idea of this law school was mooted by President Mnangagwa himself way back before he became President. We then decided to implement the idea in his honour and in recognition of the work that he is doing in the development of the country," said Minister Mavima.

He said had it not been for the Covid-19 pandemic, construction would have been completed by now.

Minister Mavima said the new campus would play an important role in boosting the provincial Gross Domestic Product.

"This is a confirmation that we can build our nation despite the sanctions. If you look at this campus, MSU is providing its own builders instead of sub-contracting. They're also being supervised by MSU management and artisans. It is also pleasing to note that most of the engineering works are being done on site proving that we can build our own country in line with the nyika inovakwa nevene vayo philosophy," he said.

MSU Vice Chancellor, Professor Victor Muzvidziwa said given the continued availability of funds, the construction should be completed by August 2024.

"As long as we continue receiving resources, we should be able to complete the construction by August and take our first students. This should be one of the leading law schools in Africa and as such is expected to attract foreign students," he said.

a said after completion of the initial block, there will be construction of staff accommodation as well as students' hostels and a kitchen among other infrastructure.

Sitting on a 229-hectare piece of land, the law school has brought with it excitement not only in Kwekwe but the province at large.

MSU has adopted a multi-campus philosophy that has seen it being in Gweru, Zvishavane, Harare and Bulawayo.

The institution, which is the biggest university in Zimbabwe in terms of enrolment, is also looking forward to opening centres in Gokwe and other areas.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

The International Criminal Court a ridiculous organisation

23 mins ago | 34 Views

Chamisa knows where to find me, says Mnangagwa

31 mins ago | 154 Views

Zimbabwe 'sellouts' shocked as Parly passes 'Patriot Bill'?

32 mins ago | 77 Views

'Bona Mugabe divorce opens can of worms'

33 mins ago | 229 Views

Zanu-PF affiliate gives Chamisa sleepless nights

33 mins ago | 113 Views

Mthwakazi activist remanded to June 5

34 mins ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe mining sector energy demand to surge 344%

34 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimdollar in spectacular crash

34 mins ago | 76 Views

How fraudsters steal your data

35 mins ago | 38 Views

Mangudya rules out dollarisation

37 mins ago | 31 Views

Gweru in weekly parking fee hike

37 mins ago | 9 Views

UZ lecturers declare incapacitation

37 mins ago | 34 Views

Doctors fume over PSMAS 'harassment'

38 mins ago | 27 Views

EcoCash posts $4,76bn loss

38 mins ago | 19 Views

Patriotic Bill divides Zimbabweans

38 mins ago | 39 Views

Stage set for bruising August 23 polls

39 mins ago | 15 Views

Demystifying youth participation in Zimbabwe politics

39 mins ago | 7 Views

We pray for peaceful elections

40 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to legislate against foreign currency use

40 mins ago | 80 Views

'Zimbabwe has no capacity for full dollarisation'

41 mins ago | 17 Views

Mphoko vs Welshman Ncube in trust funds theft case

41 mins ago | 25 Views

Police arrest armed robbers linked to 16 cases

41 mins ago | 27 Views

'Bulawayo Day must be celebrated'

41 mins ago | 6 Views

MSU translates science textbooks into Shona and Ndebele

42 mins ago | 9 Views

Hit and run claims Bulawayo man's life

42 mins ago | 16 Views

RBZ clarifies new forex surrender policy

42 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe govt increases specialists at Mpilo Hospital

43 mins ago | 11 Views

Prince itching for Bosso start

43 mins ago | 10 Views

Zanu-PF dishes out free-range chickens

44 mins ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe joins 4-State integrated water project

44 mins ago | 11 Views

Zanu-PF ready for polls

45 mins ago | 7 Views

Doctor extorts US$350 from accident victim

45 mins ago | 22 Views

Woman stones 2 daughters to death

45 mins ago | 34 Views

Kidnappers targeting learners, women

46 mins ago | 17 Views

Chamisa's CCC pushes for release of electronic voters roll

46 mins ago | 12 Views

The US Dollar to be rendered useless by year end

50 mins ago | 79 Views

Evan Mawarire condemns Zimbabwe's Patriot Bill

13 hrs ago | 537 Views

Labour quota system key to reducing future conflict in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 203 Views

Biti warns of a coup

13 hrs ago | 2069 Views

Linda Masarira declares Mnangagwa challenge in presidential election

13 hrs ago | 945 Views

3 pupils die, 18 injured in accident

13 hrs ago | 612 Views

Double murder suspects arrested

13 hrs ago | 546 Views

Man throws self into moving traffic after killing wife

13 hrs ago | 797 Views

3 best platforms for content creators to monetize their work

15 hrs ago | 99 Views

Jail escapees in soup

16 hrs ago | 606 Views

BREAKING: Saviour Kasukuwere to announce his Presidential candidature

16 hrs ago | 4030 Views

Bulawayo Mayor calls for a vote for change in August 2023

16 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Sikhala's trial to resume on June 12

01 Jun 2023 at 07:00hrs | 653 Views

Mliswa's sister swallow her pride after primaries defeat

01 Jun 2023 at 06:59hrs | 2109 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days