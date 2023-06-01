Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

RBZ clarifies new forex surrender policy

by Staff reporter
42 mins ago | Views
THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) is set to meet with the Bankers Association of Zimbabwe (BAZ) and Accountant General with a view to map the way forward on the use of foreign exchange from the 25 percent surrender portion of export proceeds.

RBZ governor, Dr John Mangudya, has said the Government will provide the local currency required to purchase foreign exchange from part of the 25 percent surrender portion of export proceeds for the purposes of servicing the external loans assumed by the State.

This follows the recent announcement by Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube who stated that banks will no longer withhold foreign currency surrendered by exporters.

Instead, the Treasury will fund the 25 percent local currency component surrendered by exporters.

"Treasury will now fund the Zimbabwe dollar component of the 25 percent foreign currency surrendered by exporters, in order to eliminate the creation of additional money supply," said Prof Ncube.

"The foreign currency collected from the 25 percent that is surrendered, will now be collected by the Treasury and used in servicing the foreign currency loans assumed from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

"Banks will no longer withhold any foreign currency surrendered by exporters, and all liabilities to the banks will be settled through Treasury," he said.

In an update yesterday on the operational modalities for the management of the surrender portion of exports proceeds, Dr John Mangudya said further to the announcement by Prof Ncube on the use of foreign exchange from the 25 percent surrender portion of export proceeds, management of foreign exchange from export receipts will continue to go through the normal banking channels with the bank playing the pivotal statutory role of intermediation between banks and the exchequer.

"In that regard, the minister's press statement is not intended to change the statutory requirements or merge fiscal and monetary policy jurisdictions.

"The essence of the new measures is that Government is now actualising the provisions of the Finance Act No. 7 of 2021, which, inter alia, provide for the take-over of external loans on the bank's books.

"Government will provide the local currency required to purchase foreign exchange from part of the surrender portion of export proceeds for the purposes of servicing the external loans assumed by the State," said Dr Mangudya.

He added that the Government will alternatively use its own foreign exchange resources to settle the said assumed foreign loans.

"The bank shall, therefore, ensure that all foreign currency arrangements, entered into by and between both local and foreign financial institutions and the Republic of Zimbabwe, are fully respected and loan obligations are serviced in accordance with the covenants of the respective underlying facilities or commitments.

"This will ensure financial system stability and that there are no disruptions in the financial markets.

"The Bank shall meet the Bankers Association of Zimbabwe and the Accountant General to agree on ways to ensure that the modalities envisaged in the policy measures are seamless, flawless, and in line with best practice."

Over the last fortnight there has been a sustained attempt to collapse macro-economic stability, a key component for economic development, just as the country is stepping up towards the holding of the harmonised elections on 23 August showing that the country's detractors are not relenting.

 The Treasury has taken radical steps to stop these efforts.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

The International Criminal Court a ridiculous organisation

23 mins ago | 34 Views

Chamisa knows where to find me, says Mnangagwa

31 mins ago | 154 Views

Zimbabwe 'sellouts' shocked as Parly passes 'Patriot Bill'?

32 mins ago | 77 Views

'Bona Mugabe divorce opens can of worms'

32 mins ago | 229 Views

Zanu-PF affiliate gives Chamisa sleepless nights

33 mins ago | 113 Views

Mthwakazi activist remanded to June 5

33 mins ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe mining sector energy demand to surge 344%

34 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimdollar in spectacular crash

34 mins ago | 76 Views

How fraudsters steal your data

35 mins ago | 38 Views

Mangudya rules out dollarisation

36 mins ago | 31 Views

Gweru in weekly parking fee hike

37 mins ago | 9 Views

UZ lecturers declare incapacitation

37 mins ago | 34 Views

Doctors fume over PSMAS 'harassment'

38 mins ago | 27 Views

EcoCash posts $4,76bn loss

38 mins ago | 19 Views

Patriotic Bill divides Zimbabweans

38 mins ago | 39 Views

Stage set for bruising August 23 polls

39 mins ago | 15 Views

Demystifying youth participation in Zimbabwe politics

39 mins ago | 7 Views

We pray for peaceful elections

39 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to legislate against foreign currency use

40 mins ago | 80 Views

'Zimbabwe has no capacity for full dollarisation'

40 mins ago | 17 Views

Mphoko vs Welshman Ncube in trust funds theft case

41 mins ago | 25 Views

Police arrest armed robbers linked to 16 cases

41 mins ago | 27 Views

'Bulawayo Day must be celebrated'

41 mins ago | 6 Views

MSU translates science textbooks into Shona and Ndebele

41 mins ago | 9 Views

Hit and run claims Bulawayo man's life

42 mins ago | 16 Views

ED Mnangagwa Law School takes shape

42 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe govt increases specialists at Mpilo Hospital

43 mins ago | 11 Views

Prince itching for Bosso start

43 mins ago | 10 Views

Zanu-PF dishes out free-range chickens

44 mins ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe joins 4-State integrated water project

44 mins ago | 11 Views

Zanu-PF ready for polls

45 mins ago | 7 Views

Doctor extorts US$350 from accident victim

45 mins ago | 22 Views

Woman stones 2 daughters to death

45 mins ago | 34 Views

Kidnappers targeting learners, women

46 mins ago | 17 Views

Chamisa's CCC pushes for release of electronic voters roll

46 mins ago | 12 Views

The US Dollar to be rendered useless by year end

50 mins ago | 79 Views

Evan Mawarire condemns Zimbabwe's Patriot Bill

13 hrs ago | 537 Views

Labour quota system key to reducing future conflict in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 203 Views

Biti warns of a coup

13 hrs ago | 2069 Views

Linda Masarira declares Mnangagwa challenge in presidential election

13 hrs ago | 945 Views

3 pupils die, 18 injured in accident

13 hrs ago | 612 Views

Double murder suspects arrested

13 hrs ago | 546 Views

Man throws self into moving traffic after killing wife

13 hrs ago | 797 Views

3 best platforms for content creators to monetize their work

15 hrs ago | 99 Views

Jail escapees in soup

16 hrs ago | 606 Views

BREAKING: Saviour Kasukuwere to announce his Presidential candidature

16 hrs ago | 4030 Views

Bulawayo Mayor calls for a vote for change in August 2023

16 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Sikhala's trial to resume on June 12

01 Jun 2023 at 07:00hrs | 653 Views

Mliswa's sister swallow her pride after primaries defeat

01 Jun 2023 at 06:59hrs | 2109 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days