Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Hit and run claims Bulawayo man's life

by Staff reporter
42 mins ago | Views
POLICE in Bulawayo are investigating a hit-and-run road traffic accident that occurred last week on Wednesday and claimed a man's life.

Posting on its official Twitter handle, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP)said the incident happened at around 9.30PM along Robert Mugabe Road between 5th and 6th Avenue. The deceased is yet-to-be-identified and is suspected to be aged about 30-35 and died on the spot after being hit by an unknown motorist.

"The victim was wearing black trousers, a blue work suit jacket and navy-blue Puma tennis. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station," said the police.

Such incidents have been rampant lately with the police expressing concern. In December, police initiated a manhunt for at least 20 motorists who were engaged in hit-and-run incidents before fleeing the scene without helping the people they ran over.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

The International Criminal Court a ridiculous organisation

24 mins ago | 35 Views

Chamisa knows where to find me, says Mnangagwa

32 mins ago | 154 Views

Zimbabwe 'sellouts' shocked as Parly passes 'Patriot Bill'?

32 mins ago | 77 Views

'Bona Mugabe divorce opens can of worms'

33 mins ago | 230 Views

Zanu-PF affiliate gives Chamisa sleepless nights

33 mins ago | 114 Views

Mthwakazi activist remanded to June 5

34 mins ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwe mining sector energy demand to surge 344%

34 mins ago | 15 Views

Zimdollar in spectacular crash

35 mins ago | 77 Views

How fraudsters steal your data

35 mins ago | 38 Views

Mangudya rules out dollarisation

37 mins ago | 31 Views

Gweru in weekly parking fee hike

37 mins ago | 9 Views

UZ lecturers declare incapacitation

37 mins ago | 34 Views

Doctors fume over PSMAS 'harassment'

38 mins ago | 27 Views

EcoCash posts $4,76bn loss

38 mins ago | 19 Views

Patriotic Bill divides Zimbabweans

39 mins ago | 39 Views

Stage set for bruising August 23 polls

39 mins ago | 15 Views

Demystifying youth participation in Zimbabwe politics

39 mins ago | 7 Views

We pray for peaceful elections

40 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to legislate against foreign currency use

40 mins ago | 80 Views

'Zimbabwe has no capacity for full dollarisation'

41 mins ago | 17 Views

Mphoko vs Welshman Ncube in trust funds theft case

41 mins ago | 25 Views

Police arrest armed robbers linked to 16 cases

41 mins ago | 27 Views

'Bulawayo Day must be celebrated'

42 mins ago | 6 Views

MSU translates science textbooks into Shona and Ndebele

42 mins ago | 9 Views

RBZ clarifies new forex surrender policy

43 mins ago | 19 Views

ED Mnangagwa Law School takes shape

43 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe govt increases specialists at Mpilo Hospital

43 mins ago | 11 Views

Prince itching for Bosso start

43 mins ago | 10 Views

Zanu-PF dishes out free-range chickens

44 mins ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe joins 4-State integrated water project

45 mins ago | 11 Views

Zanu-PF ready for polls

45 mins ago | 7 Views

Doctor extorts US$350 from accident victim

45 mins ago | 22 Views

Woman stones 2 daughters to death

46 mins ago | 34 Views

Kidnappers targeting learners, women

46 mins ago | 17 Views

Chamisa's CCC pushes for release of electronic voters roll

46 mins ago | 12 Views

The US Dollar to be rendered useless by year end

50 mins ago | 79 Views

Evan Mawarire condemns Zimbabwe's Patriot Bill

13 hrs ago | 537 Views

Labour quota system key to reducing future conflict in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 203 Views

Biti warns of a coup

13 hrs ago | 2069 Views

Linda Masarira declares Mnangagwa challenge in presidential election

13 hrs ago | 945 Views

3 pupils die, 18 injured in accident

13 hrs ago | 612 Views

Double murder suspects arrested

13 hrs ago | 546 Views

Man throws self into moving traffic after killing wife

13 hrs ago | 797 Views

3 best platforms for content creators to monetize their work

15 hrs ago | 100 Views

Jail escapees in soup

16 hrs ago | 606 Views

BREAKING: Saviour Kasukuwere to announce his Presidential candidature

16 hrs ago | 4031 Views

Bulawayo Mayor calls for a vote for change in August 2023

16 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Sikhala's trial to resume on June 12

01 Jun 2023 at 07:00hrs | 653 Views

Mliswa's sister swallow her pride after primaries defeat

01 Jun 2023 at 06:59hrs | 2109 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days