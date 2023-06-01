Hit and run claims Bulawayo man's life

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo are investigating a hit-and-run road traffic accident that occurred last week on Wednesday and claimed a man's life.Posting on its official Twitter handle, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP)said the incident happened at around 9.30PM along Robert Mugabe Road between 5th and 6th Avenue. The deceased is yet-to-be-identified and is suspected to be aged about 30-35 and died on the spot after being hit by an unknown motorist."The victim was wearing black trousers, a blue work suit jacket and navy-blue Puma tennis. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station," said the police.Such incidents have been rampant lately with the police expressing concern. In December, police initiated a manhunt for at least 20 motorists who were engaged in hit-and-run incidents before fleeing the scene without helping the people they ran over.