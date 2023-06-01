Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MSU translates science textbooks into Shona and Ndebele

by Staff reporter
41 mins ago | Views
THE Midlands State University (MSU) National Language Institute (NLI) has started working on a national project to translate primary school science textbooks into Shona and Ndebele.

Government is promoting the use of indigenous languages in schools, universities, and courts among other public institutions in line with Vision 2030 and President Mnangagwa's philosophy of leaving no one and no place behind.

Science subjects have been taught in English since the introduction of the subjects from primary to tertiary education.In March, Government approved a budget allocation of US$174 000 for the Strategic Literature Development project by the NLI to translate the science textbooks into Shona and Ndebele as a start.

The NLI was established in 2018 to carry out language research and provide language consultancy services in the country and beyond.After only three years of existence, the language centre was commissioned on November 26, 2021, to become the MSU NLI by President Mnangagwa.

The NLI has successfully translated several key national development documents into all nationally recognised languages, including the Constitution, National Disability Act, National Youth Policy, and recently, the Highway Code.

MSU National Language Institute Executive Director Professor Wiseman Magwa indicated that primary school science textbooks would soon be available in Shona and Ndebele."We're currently working on a big national project to translate primary school level Science textbooks into Shona and Ndebele first before we translate into other languages officially recognised by the Constitution," he said. Prof Magwa added that the NLI is riding on the Government's agenda to promote the use of indigenous languages in schools, universities and courts among other public institutions so that people understand what will be said or discussed for the socio-economic development of the country.Education, the Prof emphasised, can only be meaningfully provided if people communicate in their local languages.

"The MSU NLI is walking the President's talk and mantra of leaving no one and no place behind. Although a difficult task, the project will see children at primary level having a better understanding of science as they will learn it in a language they're familiar with," he said.

Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira said by the end of the year, MSU should have started producing science textbooks and literature in indigenous languages.

"The Government has approved a budget allocation of US$174 000 for the Strategic Literature Development project that will see science textbooks and literature being written and published using indigenous languages by the MSU to make sure that starting this year, science subjects are written and published in local languages. Starting this year, one will know and understand what a graduate is in Shona, what a graduate is in isiNdebele, in Kalanga and in all the other local languages identified in the Constitution," said Prof Murwira.

Last week, Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda said there is need for a Language Act and National Language Policy (NLP) for vernacular languages to be able to help citizens achieve sustainable food sovereignty, cultural consummation, and socio-economic development in Africa.

He noted that a sound NLP which accommodates multilingualism and ethnolinguistic pluralism where no one language is overbearing over other languages is key so that linguistic equity and justice are tenable.

Source - The Chronicle

