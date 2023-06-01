Police arrest armed robbers linked to 16 cases

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE in Kwekwe have arrested a nine-member gang of armed robbers who are linked to a spate of unlawful entry and robbery cases in and around Kwekwe.The nine-member gang targeted mines, which they robbed of gold carbons and other mining equipment during the period extending from December 2022 to May 2023.So far, the gang has cleared about 16 cases of unlawful entry, theft, robbery and investigations are still ongoing. Pride Kunze (26), Elijah Majarure (26), Obvious Kunze (25), Everthough Chigodo (29), Theymore Mafudza (25), Tobias Mangisi (30), Tapiwa Ncube (35), Owen Chigoya (52) and Alexio Chipatiso (21) were rounded up by police while aboard a Honda Fit vehicle at Bluetech Service Station.Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, confirmed the development saying the gang was arrested following a tipoff."The suspects raided mines on separate occasions armed with a 303 rifle. They robbed their victims of mostly gold carbons and other valuables with a total value of US$60 956-00," said Inspector Mahoko.Their arrest led to the recovery of the rifle, magazine with six rounds, 200kgs pregnant gold carbon, solar panels, generator, two water pumps and various cellphones.Some of the victims have since positively identified their property. Some of the mines that were raided include Golden Zone, Moss 24, Tristan South B, LC Investments, Small Nest, Moss 8, Tritan, W and E Mining Syndicate, Moss 19, Magamba, Mos 11 and Rothamstead, among others. Police applauded the public for a job well done. "We appreciate the spirit of working partnership between the public and the police which led to the arrest of the suspects," he said.