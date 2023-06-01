Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zimbabwe has no capacity for full dollarisation'

by Staff reporter
41 mins ago | Views
RESERVE Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor, Dr John Mangudya, has urged Zimbabweans to embrace the local currency saying the country has no capacity to sustain a fully dollarised economy.

While the Government has allowed partial use of foreign currency as an official medium of exchange alongside the local dollar, at least up to 2025 with the ultimate goal being to fully return to the Zim-dollar system, some economic players are aggressively pushing for full dollarisation citing the weakening of the local currency as a store of value.

Treasury, however, admits that the dual currency system is serving a good economic purpose as a transitional measure but boldly signalled that the long-term focus is to de-dollarise.

Amid this scenario, speculative market forces have been taking advantage of the window to fuel parallel market exchange rate volatility, which has led to price escalation and erosion of consumer purchasing power.

Speaking here during a conference organised by the Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe, Dr Mangudya said Zimbabwe has about US$2,4 billion in deposits, and half of it is kept in liquidity by financial institutions to fund their clients who are exporters, and mostly mining companies.

He said over 70 percent of the country's exports come from the mining sector and the money generated does not belong to Treasury as opposed to the general notion that the country generates enough foreign currency to be able to dollarise.

His sentiments followed concerns by participants at the conference that the Government was not releasing foreign currency for the importation of electricity, among other challenges faced by the mining sector. This comes amid concerns that power utility, Zesa, is failing to import electricity because of lack of foreign currency, among other challenges. The challenge is militating against productivity in the mining sector, which requires about 2 000MW.

Dr Mangudya said the mining sector was supporting the economy as it had helped revive the manufacturing sector and ignited life into some companies whose premises had for some time been turned into churches.

He said it was ironic for a country that has no foreign currency to import electricity to want to dollarise its economy. To him, it is a few individuals and exporters that want the economy dollarised and move away from multi-currency system.

"Because you are consistently exporting, people say we can now dollarise. This money is not ours — it belongs to the exporter," said Dr Mangudya.

"It means that we have no capacity to dollarise because already we have a shortage."

The RBZ Governor said the best solution was for citizens to have confidence in their own local currency. The Government has always expressed concern over citizens' lack of confidence in the local currency and has chided businesses and individuals that inflate prices of goods in local currency as a desperate way to discourage local dollar usage.

As such, Dr Mangudya said there was a need for stakeholders to fully embrace the local currency for local purchases and spare foreign currency for importation of electricity and other critical services.

"The country has no sufficient foreign currency to dollarise. As you heard Zesa cannot import enough electricity because there is no foreign currency," he said. "What it means is that what people are asking for, we have no capacity to dollarise. We have more than US$2,4 billion in our deposits and of those deposits, US$1,4 billion is in banks as liquidity for them to fund their customers," said the Governor.

"That money belongs to few people and companies that are the largest exporters. Most of the money belongs to the mining sector so it means me and you we don't have foreign currency.

"So, people who want to dollarise are individuals but we don't have capacity and what it means is that we need to embrace our local currency for local purchases so we reserve foreign currency for imports," said Dr Mangudya.

He said there is a need for more robust discussions on the way forward as a country, noting that the demand in the economy for electricity shows lack of capacity to import enough power, and appealed to citizens to understand that numbers do not lie.

He said the market clearing exchange rates only focus on clearing foreign payments and not domestic payments hence there is rampant duplication of resources for local payments and foreign payments.

The mining conference proceedings ended yesterday and today delegates will participate in a golf tournament.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

The International Criminal Court a ridiculous organisation

24 mins ago | 36 Views

Chamisa knows where to find me, says Mnangagwa

32 mins ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwe 'sellouts' shocked as Parly passes 'Patriot Bill'?

33 mins ago | 77 Views

'Bona Mugabe divorce opens can of worms'

33 mins ago | 233 Views

Zanu-PF affiliate gives Chamisa sleepless nights

34 mins ago | 117 Views

Mthwakazi activist remanded to June 5

34 mins ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwe mining sector energy demand to surge 344%

35 mins ago | 15 Views

Zimdollar in spectacular crash

35 mins ago | 80 Views

How fraudsters steal your data

36 mins ago | 39 Views

Mangudya rules out dollarisation

37 mins ago | 33 Views

Gweru in weekly parking fee hike

38 mins ago | 10 Views

UZ lecturers declare incapacitation

38 mins ago | 34 Views

Doctors fume over PSMAS 'harassment'

38 mins ago | 27 Views

EcoCash posts $4,76bn loss

39 mins ago | 19 Views

Patriotic Bill divides Zimbabweans

39 mins ago | 40 Views

Stage set for bruising August 23 polls

40 mins ago | 15 Views

Demystifying youth participation in Zimbabwe politics

40 mins ago | 7 Views

We pray for peaceful elections

40 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to legislate against foreign currency use

41 mins ago | 81 Views

Mphoko vs Welshman Ncube in trust funds theft case

42 mins ago | 25 Views

Police arrest armed robbers linked to 16 cases

42 mins ago | 27 Views

'Bulawayo Day must be celebrated'

42 mins ago | 6 Views

MSU translates science textbooks into Shona and Ndebele

42 mins ago | 9 Views

Hit and run claims Bulawayo man's life

43 mins ago | 16 Views

RBZ clarifies new forex surrender policy

43 mins ago | 19 Views

ED Mnangagwa Law School takes shape

43 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe govt increases specialists at Mpilo Hospital

44 mins ago | 11 Views

Prince itching for Bosso start

44 mins ago | 10 Views

Zanu-PF dishes out free-range chickens

45 mins ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe joins 4-State integrated water project

45 mins ago | 11 Views

Zanu-PF ready for polls

45 mins ago | 7 Views

Doctor extorts US$350 from accident victim

46 mins ago | 22 Views

Woman stones 2 daughters to death

46 mins ago | 35 Views

Kidnappers targeting learners, women

46 mins ago | 17 Views

Chamisa's CCC pushes for release of electronic voters roll

47 mins ago | 12 Views

The US Dollar to be rendered useless by year end

51 mins ago | 79 Views

Evan Mawarire condemns Zimbabwe's Patriot Bill

13 hrs ago | 537 Views

Labour quota system key to reducing future conflict in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 203 Views

Biti warns of a coup

13 hrs ago | 2071 Views

Linda Masarira declares Mnangagwa challenge in presidential election

13 hrs ago | 945 Views

3 pupils die, 18 injured in accident

13 hrs ago | 612 Views

Double murder suspects arrested

13 hrs ago | 546 Views

Man throws self into moving traffic after killing wife

13 hrs ago | 797 Views

3 best platforms for content creators to monetize their work

15 hrs ago | 100 Views

Jail escapees in soup

16 hrs ago | 606 Views

BREAKING: Saviour Kasukuwere to announce his Presidential candidature

16 hrs ago | 4033 Views

Bulawayo Mayor calls for a vote for change in August 2023

16 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Sikhala's trial to resume on June 12

01 Jun 2023 at 07:00hrs | 654 Views

Mliswa's sister swallow her pride after primaries defeat

01 Jun 2023 at 06:59hrs | 2109 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days