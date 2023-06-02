Dembare coach on the brink

News / National

by Staff reporter

DYNAMOS will wield the axe on coach Herbert Maruwa if he fails to pick up maximum points against ZPC Kariba at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.Dembare are winless in their last five matches.Their last game was a 1-2 loss to Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab Stadium.The Harare giants, however, are just five points behind log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars.But the Dynamos' executive committee, led by Moses Maunganidze, is not happy with the team's performance.The executive met Maruwa and his technical staff on Thursday and gave him a Sponsored Links ultimatum. Classifieds Maruwa must collect six points in the next two matches against ZPC Kariba and Black Electronics Rhinos.Both matches will be played at the National Sports Stadium.The gaffer might lose his job as early as Sunday evening if Dembare fail to beat the Kariba-based side.