War Veterans attack ZANU PF councillor

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago
ZANU PF ward 30 candidate councillor Dickson Mucherwa is reported under attack from war Veterans who want him arrested for allegedly stealing Presidential inputs in 2019.

The beef is emanating from the previously chaotic primary elections where Mucherwa won resoundingly with 533 votes.

A war Veteran one cde Tokwe had 47 votes and has since teamed up with other war Veterans who are in Mazowe District Coordinating Committee that is One Chinogurei and Lazarus Chiwa.

The war Veterans have since written a letter to Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Mvurwi demanding the arrest of Mucherwa.

A source close to investigations confirmed the letter.

"We received the letter from ZANU PF warveterans who are demanding the arrest of Mucherwa, the arrest will affect his Curriculum Vitae on nomination court on June 21," the source said.

However the veterans are fighting a son of a former freedom fighter who is from Rushinga on tribal grounds since they want a Chiweshe based leader.

Contacted for comment DCC spokesperson Kushinga Duriro did not answer his calls and never responded to questions sent to him by Bulawayo24.com.

Councillor Mucherwa retained his seat and his phone went unanswered.

Factionalism is high in ZANU PF camp and many people are threatening bhora musango after failing to accept winners in the chaotic primary elections.

Feedback

-27610282354

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days