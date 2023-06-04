Southern Environment and Fencorp join forces to tell African stories

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

FENCORP GLOBAL, a media and deal brokering firm, has recently formed a partnership with The Southern Environment, a media platform dedicated to sharing African stories on the environment and climate change.In an official statement, Shorai Murwira, the CEO and founder of The Southern Environment, expressed his pride in announcing the collaboration between The Southern Environment and FENCORP GLOBAL. As the founder of The Southern Environment, I am pleased to confirm that we have established a working relationship with FENCORP GLOBAL, which we believe will be mutually beneficial.The Southern Environment serves as a regional news platform that provides African journalists in the southern region of Africa with an opportunity to report on environmental stories in their respective communities. This platform will not only track climate change but also actively engage with local communities to seek solutions to the pressing climate crisis, which is affecting our world and our continent at large.Moreover, The Southern Environment aims to promote climate justice and equality in Southern Africa, with a particular focus on empowering women and girls who are disproportionately impacted by climate change.The partnership between The Southern Environment and FENCORP GLOBAL has already begun on a strong note, with a fireside chat scheduled on Twitter Spaces for Wednesday, June 7th, 2023, at 7 pm. The session will feature notable participants such as Hon. Kemo Bojang from The Gambia, Zwa Ndlovu, a prominent media personality based in Bulawayo, and Shorai Murwira, among other esteemed individuals.This collaboration signifies an important step towards raising awareness, fostering dialogue, and mobilizing collective action to address the pressing environmental challenges we face in Africa. We look forward to the positive impact that this partnership will bring about in our ongoing efforts to protect and preserve our environment for future generations.