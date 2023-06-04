Cyclist falls in trench dies

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Guruve-based sign writer Dickson Dickens died Wednesday after falling in a council dug trench while riding a motorcycle.According to Guruve residents association chairperson Letios Karembera Dickens fell in a trench and died on the spot.Karembera blames the council for his death saying they have left the trenches for over a month and people continue to fall in them."Our council is to blame on these trenches because they left them open for months and do not even put signs to show that there are trenches ahead, we continue to see people falling and in this case we have lost a bread winner," lamented Karembera.The council chairperson Tinos Marisa told Bulawayo24.com that he was attending the funeral of Dickens and promised to call back , but he did not honour his promise.Meanwhile, Marisa is under attack from the residents association together with his engineer Joylind Mandisodza who are accused of failing to run council affairs.Residents have since written to the Ministry of local government to put a commission to run council affairs.