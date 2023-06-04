Armed robbery mastermind appears in court

News / National

by imbarashe Sithole

Mvurwi businessman who is a suspected mastermind in armed robbery cases together with his three accomplices were dragged to Bindura regional magistrate on Friday.Alic Phiri ( 43) the master and his Mberengwa-based accomplices. Fortwell Nyoni (27), Mukasiri Nyoni (39) and Marvelous Shumba (35) pleaded not guilty to armed robbery cases before Magistrate Amos Mbobo.They were remanded to 14 June for trial.The state led by Sheila Kudzai Marina alleged sometime in May the suspects robbed a total amount of $2 949-60 and only $275 from their loot."The amount was robbed from a Mvurwi farmer and local bar.Phiri was behind the robberies.