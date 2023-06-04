News / National
Edd Branson takes the title as the World’s Hottest Preacher
04 Jun 2023
A group of Tanzanian women recently engaged in a discussion captured on camera, where they debated and ranked the most handsome and attractive preachers worldwide.
Among the participants captured in the footage were Tanzanian Afro-pop artist Norah B, along with individuals identified as Agnes Milanzi and Ashatu Kikwete.
During their conversation, these women shared their opinions and came to a unanimous agreement that Edd Branson was the hottest preacher in the world based on his physical appearance.
Earlier this year, a group of female Christian African journalists also recognized Edd Branson as the most attractive preacher globally. This accolade was featured in Gospel Times, a renowned international gospel magazine headquartered in Wyoming, USA.
For those interested, you can watch the video below:
Source - Byo24News