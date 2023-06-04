Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa move 'will backfire'

by Staff reporter
04 Jun 2023 at 09:39hrs | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's decision to set this year's election date before any reforms could prove to be a costly blunder for the country as it might have serious consequences,  experts have said.

Mnangagwa last week announced that the harmonised elections will take place on August 23  this year.

He made the announcement before Parliament could pass the Electoral Amendment Bill.

The proposed law sought to introduce a number of reforms in the country's electoral system, including the introduction of electronic voting and the establishment of an independent electoral commission.

Legal think-tank, Veritas, questioned the credibility of the upcoming elections without electoral reforms.

"Now that the election proclamation has been published none of them (recommended reforms) can be implemented, so the 2023 elections will have to be conducted without them," Veritas said.

"This will have serious consequences not just for the credibility of the elections and for our political stability, but also for our economic development and international relations."

The Zimbabwe Election Supervisory Network (Zesn) said the failure to pass the Electoral Amendment Bill meant that the youth and women quota in the National Assembly can no longer be met.

Zesn is cognisant of section 157 (5) of the constitution, which provides that after an election has been proclaimed no change to the electoral law or any other law on elections will apply for that election," Zesn said.

"This means that 2023 elections are being held with no legal reforms given the fact that the constitution requires election of everyone to be in accordance with the Electoral Law; which is the Electoral Act.

"Zesn notes that the failure of the Electoral Amendment Bill to sail through before the proclamation was passed means the constitutional provisions on youth quota and proportional representation cannot be applied or implemented.

"The result is that the youth quota and the PR provisions fall away for now. They await implementation in 2028."

Veritas said Zimbabwe's chances of rejoining the Commonwealth would be slim if the polls are deemed not to be credible.

"Electoral reforms leading to free, fair and credible elections are a condition the country must meet if it is to rejoin the Commonwealth," Veritas said.

 The Commonwealth is a major trading bloc, and Zimbabwe's membership would have given the country access to a wider market.

Mnangagwa submitted an application on May 15, 2018 to rejoin the grouping of 54 countries.

The late former president Robert Mugabe pulled Harare out of the association in 2003 after disputed polls.

Zimbabwe Electoral Advocacy Trust executive director Ignatious Sadziwa said there was no guarantee that the country will hold free and fair elections.

"Going into yet another election without implementing electoral reforms, which are a product of our own legislative efforts in the form of the electoral amendment bill is catastrophic and self-defeating," Sadziwa said.

"Expecting free and fair  elections under such horrendous conditions is just too naive and artless on the part of the opposition political parties.

 "Diplomatic relations will be further stained as a result of these Kafkaesque elections if mitigatory measures are not employed to avert the crisis."

An election expert and former Election Resource Centre programme manager Solomon Bobosibunu said hopes of substantial electoral law changes have been extinguished.

"No change is allowed six months before the election," Bobosibunu said.

"For five years civics have tried to facilitate movement in the direction of reform and this was deliberately ignored till we are now two days into election mode."

Source - the standard

Must Read

PHOTO: Another great day out fishing at Lilstock Dam in Chiweshe.

6 hrs ago | 238 Views

Open Letter to Senator Monica Mutsvangwa

7 hrs ago | 284 Views

Kasukuwere to split the votes

7 hrs ago | 328 Views

Father and son team up to assault another son over electricity

7 hrs ago | 137 Views

We are Ndebeles, don't force us to be patriotic to Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 368 Views

Zimbabwe central bank resorts to market determined exchange rate

8 hrs ago | 521 Views

Senior CIO dies

8 hrs ago | 808 Views

Chivayo imports US$3.5 million super cars, mystery over new fortune

8 hrs ago | 417 Views

Ziyambi appeal against enacting ministers' misconduct Bill upheld

8 hrs ago | 132 Views

'Graffiti protest' Zinasu activists' bail bid rejected

9 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mnangagwa awards US$400k loans to judges 3 months before elections

9 hrs ago | 593 Views

Thokozani Khupe withdrawn from contesting Mthuli Ncube

9 hrs ago | 1707 Views

Man stoned, stabbed, killed at tuck shop

9 hrs ago | 172 Views

Corporate24 boss in the dock for fraud

9 hrs ago | 354 Views

Zimbabwe churches turn evil, please Jesus come back!

10 hrs ago | 325 Views

European Sex Championship slated for this Thursday

10 hrs ago | 403 Views

Diabetes, the silent killer

10 hrs ago | 139 Views

SA's troubles are mounting, IMF warns

10 hrs ago | 294 Views

'You cannot criticize ED' clause challenge $1000 offered

10 hrs ago | 221 Views

Woman abducted and gang raped

10 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zimdollar takes a heavy knock on RBZ Auction

10 hrs ago | 478 Views

Kuda Mahachi flaunts R835 000 ride

10 hrs ago | 942 Views

South African Grand Prix scrapped due to SA ties to Russia

11 hrs ago | 452 Views

Ramaphosa must expand Lady R probe to include Nato

11 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zimbabwe elections body calls for applications for observers

11 hrs ago | 147 Views

'Scrapping of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits will cause a humanitarian crisis'

12 hrs ago | 433 Views

The return of Saviour Kasukuwere: Will Tyson punch above his weight?

12 hrs ago | 444 Views

Luveve Road to close for 10 hours

12 hrs ago | 217 Views

Bayethe FM goes live

12 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mother poisons, kills two children

12 hrs ago | 227 Views

Man stabbed, beaten with logs, robbed US$40

12 hrs ago | 88 Views

Father hides daughter's murder by step mom

12 hrs ago | 144 Views

Bulawayo records first Cholera case

12 hrs ago | 63 Views

LEAKED: Full list of CCC Bulawayo MPs and Councillors unveiled

19 hrs ago | 3421 Views

Chamisa faces 'bhora musango' as losing CCC candidates launch last-ditch appeals

21 hrs ago | 2756 Views

Analysts dismiss suggestion that Thokozani Khupe withdraw candidature against Mthuli Ncube

21 hrs ago | 1986 Views

'Chamisa must empower his leadership'

21 hrs ago | 949 Views

CCC says voter's roll inspection period was too short

21 hrs ago | 179 Views

MRP youths go ahead with plan to close ports of entry

21 hrs ago | 1226 Views

Zimbabweans in SA edgy over delayed Zimbabwean Exemption Permit waivers

21 hrs ago | 782 Views

'Mnangagwa a crude tribalist'

21 hrs ago | 1480 Views

Chamisa pushes out CCC bigwigs in Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 1009 Views

'Avoid agenda-driven journalism'

21 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Patriot Bill poisoning electoral ecosystem,' says foreign funded NGOs

21 hrs ago | 101 Views

Kasukuwere to divide the Zanu-PF vote?

21 hrs ago | 871 Views

Mutambara lets cat out of the bag

21 hrs ago | 1051 Views

90% of waste in Zimbabwe not being recycled

21 hrs ago | 172 Views

Embracing deglobalisation in a globalised world

21 hrs ago | 64 Views

Umguza villagers tussle over land

21 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zesa appeals for poles

21 hrs ago | 279 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days