Zimbabwe bans civil servants from being office bearers of any political party

News / National

by Ndou Paul

The Zimbabwean government has banned all civil servants from being office-bearers of any political party.The Public Service Commission, which regulates the conduct of civil servants, sent out a 'confidential' Memo dated 17 May 2023 detailing the conduct of members of the Public Service with regards to Participation in political activities in government."Civil servants who want to be selected by political parties and the Nomination Court ahead of the 23 August general elections to contest municipal and parliamentary polls must first resign, although they are free to reapply within 30 days after voting as long as they are not contesting the outcome. If they are, they have to wait until the process is finalised to come back."Below are the contents of the Memo:PARTICIPATION IN POLITICAL ACTIVITIES BY MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC SERVICE1.1 The conduct of members of the Public Service with regards to Participation in political activities in government by Section 200 (3) and (4) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) Act, 2013. Section 200 (3) and (4) provides as follows;No member of the Civil Service may, in the exercise of their functions - (a) act in a partisan manner; (b) further the interests of any political party or cause; (c) prejudice the lawful interests of any political party or cause; or (d) violate the fundamental rights or freedoms of any person. Members of the Civil Service must not be office-bearers of any political party.2.0 PROCEDURE FOR PARTICIPATION IN POLITICAL ACTIVITIES BY MEMBER2.1 This Circular serves to provide the 'procedure to be followed by members of the Public Service who intend to stand as candidates for Parliamentary and Local Government elections.2.2 A member of the Public Service who wishes to become a candidate for election to a local authority or has been nominated AS a candidate by a political party, political organisation or political movement or declares himself/herself as a candidate for election to Parliament or local authority shall submit, in writing a letter notifying the Commission of his/her intentions. The member shall be deemed to have resigned from the Public Service with effect from the date that the authority is granted for those seeking election to a local authority.2.3 A member of the Public Service who wishes to seek election to Parliament shall be deemed to have resigned from the Public Service with effect from the date of acceptance of his nomination by the nomination court.2.4 A member who submits his/her candidature to a duly constituted Nomination Court and accepted as a candidate for election to Parliament or Local Authority with or without satisfying the procedure outlined in paragraphs 2.2 above shall be deemed to have resigned or retired from the Public Service with immediate effect.2.5 A person who has ceased to be a member A the Public Service and who fails to secure or abandons his/her candidature or fails to be elected to Parliament or local authority, may apply in writing to the Commission for reappointment within 30 days after the holding of elections. 'This only applies in cases that the former member shall not have filed an application to have results of the elections reviewed by a court of law.2.4 A member, who has challenged the results in an Electoral Court, may only apply for reappointment to the Public Service alter finalisation of the petition.2.5 Former members who have lost in elections may be re.appointed provided a suitable post exists and subject to such tents and conditions as Commission may to an office or post in the Public Service.-2.6 This Circular cancels and replaces all previous Circulars dealing participation of members in harmonised elections.2.7 Heads of Ministries are being directed to obtain proof by not later than 30 May 2023 showing that eve, member has had sight of this Circular.3.0 The interpretation of this Circular rests with the Public Service.