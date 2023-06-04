Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman shot outside Cape Town court was Zimbabwean witness to murder

by Staff reporter
04 Jun 2023 at 16:29hrs | Views
A woman shot dead outside a courthouse in Cape Town, South Africa, on May 25 was a 30-year-old Zimbabwean who was a witness against a man who killed her friend, ZimLive revealed.

In a viral video, Christine Yolanda Gumira, a mother-of-one, is seen wearing a hoodie walking on a street with two others before a man casually approaches from behind and shoots her in the head.

South African police said they have arrested four suspects over her killing.

Gumira's relatives said she had reported threats against her life to police but she had not been offered any protection.

"I strongly feel the South African state failed her. She told police that she was getting threats from the people that killed her friend, they told her that if she continued testifying they were going to kill her," Gumira's niece Mollyn Matangambiri told ZimLive.

On Friday, Cape Town provincial police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie said: "Investigations by a dedicated integrated team comprising detectives from the provincial office and Wynberg detectives has landed four suspects behind bars in connection with the murder.

"The victim was [shot dead] after leaving the court building en route to the taxi rank. The investigation took the team to different locations within the Cape metropole, where they conducted tracing operations and arrested the four suspects after they were positively linked to the murder through investigation and forensic evidence.

"Police also seized a silver Nissan Tiida as well as cellular phones that will be analysed."

Pojie said the suspects, aged between 24 and 33, are to appear in the Wynberg magistrate's court on Monday.

"Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, no further details will be divulged."

Gumira's body will leave Cape Town on Monday for burial in Mhondoro Ngezi, Mashonaland West.

Matangambiri said Gumira had plans to move to New Zealand to join her boyfriend this month.

She became a witness after watching her ex-roommate being shot and killed by her boyfriend.

"Her friend's killer went to a house where they were both living demanding to see her friend, who had moved house because the boyfriend was abusive. The man, who was armed, told Christine that he would shoot her son if she didn't take him to where her friend had moved," Matangambiri said.

"In fear, she took him to her friend's new residence. Her friend was shot in front of her and she was threatened with death if she told police or cooperated with law enforcement. Police convinced her to testify in the murder trial and sure enough they killed her."

The family has appealed for assistance for Gumira's 13-year-old son, whose father is unemployed.

Please contact the boy's aunt on +263 77 112 6614 (direct calls) or WhatsApp +44 7581 060144 with any help you can give

Source - ZimLive

Must Read

PHOTO: Another great day out fishing at Lilstock Dam in Chiweshe.

6 hrs ago | 238 Views

Open Letter to Senator Monica Mutsvangwa

7 hrs ago | 285 Views

Kasukuwere to split the votes

7 hrs ago | 330 Views

Father and son team up to assault another son over electricity

7 hrs ago | 137 Views

We are Ndebeles, don't force us to be patriotic to Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 372 Views

Zimbabwe central bank resorts to market determined exchange rate

8 hrs ago | 521 Views

Senior CIO dies

8 hrs ago | 809 Views

Chivayo imports US$3.5 million super cars, mystery over new fortune

8 hrs ago | 418 Views

Ziyambi appeal against enacting ministers' misconduct Bill upheld

8 hrs ago | 132 Views

'Graffiti protest' Zinasu activists' bail bid rejected

9 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mnangagwa awards US$400k loans to judges 3 months before elections

9 hrs ago | 593 Views

Thokozani Khupe withdrawn from contesting Mthuli Ncube

9 hrs ago | 1707 Views

Man stoned, stabbed, killed at tuck shop

9 hrs ago | 172 Views

Corporate24 boss in the dock for fraud

9 hrs ago | 354 Views

Zimbabwe churches turn evil, please Jesus come back!

10 hrs ago | 325 Views

European Sex Championship slated for this Thursday

10 hrs ago | 403 Views

Diabetes, the silent killer

10 hrs ago | 139 Views

SA's troubles are mounting, IMF warns

10 hrs ago | 294 Views

'You cannot criticize ED' clause challenge $1000 offered

10 hrs ago | 221 Views

Woman abducted and gang raped

10 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zimdollar takes a heavy knock on RBZ Auction

10 hrs ago | 478 Views

Kuda Mahachi flaunts R835 000 ride

10 hrs ago | 945 Views

South African Grand Prix scrapped due to SA ties to Russia

11 hrs ago | 452 Views

Ramaphosa must expand Lady R probe to include Nato

11 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zimbabwe elections body calls for applications for observers

11 hrs ago | 147 Views

'Scrapping of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits will cause a humanitarian crisis'

12 hrs ago | 433 Views

The return of Saviour Kasukuwere: Will Tyson punch above his weight?

12 hrs ago | 444 Views

Luveve Road to close for 10 hours

12 hrs ago | 217 Views

Bayethe FM goes live

12 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mother poisons, kills two children

12 hrs ago | 228 Views

Man stabbed, beaten with logs, robbed US$40

12 hrs ago | 88 Views

Father hides daughter's murder by step mom

12 hrs ago | 144 Views

Bulawayo records first Cholera case

12 hrs ago | 63 Views

LEAKED: Full list of CCC Bulawayo MPs and Councillors unveiled

19 hrs ago | 3422 Views

Chamisa faces 'bhora musango' as losing CCC candidates launch last-ditch appeals

21 hrs ago | 2757 Views

Analysts dismiss suggestion that Thokozani Khupe withdraw candidature against Mthuli Ncube

21 hrs ago | 1986 Views

'Chamisa must empower his leadership'

21 hrs ago | 949 Views

CCC says voter's roll inspection period was too short

21 hrs ago | 179 Views

MRP youths go ahead with plan to close ports of entry

21 hrs ago | 1226 Views

Zimbabweans in SA edgy over delayed Zimbabwean Exemption Permit waivers

21 hrs ago | 782 Views

'Mnangagwa a crude tribalist'

21 hrs ago | 1480 Views

Chamisa pushes out CCC bigwigs in Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 1009 Views

'Avoid agenda-driven journalism'

21 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Patriot Bill poisoning electoral ecosystem,' says foreign funded NGOs

21 hrs ago | 101 Views

Kasukuwere to divide the Zanu-PF vote?

21 hrs ago | 871 Views

Mutambara lets cat out of the bag

21 hrs ago | 1051 Views

90% of waste in Zimbabwe not being recycled

21 hrs ago | 172 Views

Embracing deglobalisation in a globalised world

21 hrs ago | 64 Views

Umguza villagers tussle over land

21 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zesa appeals for poles

21 hrs ago | 279 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days