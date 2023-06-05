Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Drones to control Tsetse flies, quelea birds in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
05 Jun 2023 at 06:40hrs | Views
Drones are now part of efforts to control infestation of tsetse flies and quelea birds, as the Government moves on to step up ways to digitalise the economy.

Authorities are making efforts to make sure that all farming and settled areas across the country are free from these two pests, hence farmers should embrace new technologies to boost agricultural operations.

Speaking at the handover ceremony of information communication technology (ICT) equipment given to the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Deputy Minister Vangelis Haritatos said the ministry was now using drones for control of tsetse flies and quelea birds which had caused havoc in most parts of the country.

"Tsetse infestation has been a major challenge in the country especially in the north, northwest. Northeast and southeast of the country," he said. "Tsetse control has since shifted and evolved in the twentieth century, ranging from the initial methods of game destruction and bush-clearing, to ground and aerial spraying of Insecticides through the use of drones."

Nine drones are expected to be received soon by the ministry so that they are distributed to provinces. Deputy Minister Haritatos received 1 000 laptops from the Ministry of Information, Communication Technology to equip extension workers. This programme will see Government providing online services conveniently through the use of ICTs, by bringing Government services closer to the people as well as improving communication between Government and farmers. Deputy Minister Haritatos said the gesture will go a long way in revolutionising and enabling adoption of other smart agriculture technologies to ease the burden of doing agriculture business.

"The ward information centres have the potential to revolutionise extension service delivery in the country. The plan is now to replicate this concept in every ward in the country, to ensure farmers have access to pertinent information," he said.

The Ministry had also established ward information centres in Mhondoro-Ngezi, Chegutu, Insiza and Matobo districts where farmers can access the internet and audio-visual training material on various agricultural practices. The ward information centres had the potential to revolutionise extension service delivery in the country. Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said the initiative would go a long way in improving efficiency in the provision of agricultural extension services to farmers. "To set the blueprint into action, we are hitting the ground running by handing over ICT equipment to ensure successful implementation of the blueprint as we modernise our agricultural systems through the adoption of smart agriculture initiatives, in line with our Vision 2030," he said.

"Proper and accurate record keeping and quick record retrieval through the agricultural information management system would also assist in ensuring that Presidential inputs are distributed equitably in line with one's specific requirements." As part of the smart agriculture projects the ministry will introduce livestock tracking and monitoring as well as tracking of bee colonies using Internet of Things (IoT) devices. This will involve things like facial recognition of livestock to assist farmers in identifying their flock. Chitomborwizi farmer Mr Lameck Taparirwa applauded the Government's move saying it was one step towards food security.

"This initiative by the Government is indeed a positive move in the right direction considering that pests and diseases are the major causes of reduced crop productivity, hence controlling pests will assure the country of bumper harvests," he said. "This will reduce food imports since we will be self-sufficient." Pests and diseases have been a threat to summer subsistence crops in Zimbabwe for years and if not controlled adequately, they can effect huge losses through reduced yields. During the rainy season, several pests and diseases attack crops with some wiping off the whole fields.

Source - The Herald

