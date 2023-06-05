Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Oppah Muchinguri backs well trained Zimbabwe Defence Forces

by Staff reporter
05 Jun 2023 at 06:41hrs | Views
The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), backed by good training, remain a critical component in the attainment of national aspirations through the National Development Strategy 1, Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, has said.

The role of a well-trained military is to ensure that when the nation goes to war or engages in conflicts or military operations short of war, the armed forces will be able to accomplish national strategic, operational, and tactical objectives.

Presiding over a Junior Staff Course graduation at Zimbabwe Staff College last Friday, Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said the ZDF had a role to play in national development.

"The defence forces play an important role in nation building by ensuring that peace and tranquillity prevails in the country, which is a recipe for socio-economic development," she said.

"As we stand guided by the President's mantra that, ‘Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo, Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo', the ZDF's role is therefore central to Zimbabwe's aspirations of attaining an upper middle-income society by 2030, through NDS1.

"In line with the provisions of NDS1, the ZDF continues to undertake socio-economic development projects such as the construction of bridges, classroom blocks, clinics and conducting outreach medical programmes such as Covid-19 vaccinations and removal of eye cataracts from people with eyesight challenges in disadvantaged communities.

"This is part of the ZDF's mission of providing military assistance to civil ministries and civil communities."

As enshrined by Section 212 of the Constitution, the ZDF is mandated to defend the country's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and national interests; a task that calls for high standards of training, intellectual ability, integrity and great aptitude by all members of the defence forces.

Turning to global security issues, Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said the world was grappling with a number of traditional and non-traditional threats such as terrorism, religious extremism, drug trafficking, cyber warfare, piracy and climate change, which continue to undermine human security, and the defence are expected find lasting solutions.

She said when Cyclone Idai struck in 2019, leaving over 300 people dead, others missing and property damaged, ZDF members played a key role in rescuing some trapped people, searching for survivors, treating the injured and reconstructing damaged infrastructure.

They also helped distribute relief food to survivors.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said some of the security challenges they deal with transcend national borders, which calls for joint training and close collaboration, among the defence forces of neighbouring countries, in collectively dealing with the emerging threats.

The presence of allied students in the graduating course, she said, was by no means a coincidence, but a deliberate strategy to enhance inter-operability of forces within the SADC Standby Brigade and the African Standby Force.

On landmine clearance, Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said the ZDF was heavily involved in demining operations along common borders with Zambia and Mozambique, to clear landmines planted by the colonial Rhodesian government during the liberation struggle.

Zimbabwe, she said, was among the most heavily mine-infested country in the world, with 310,65 square kilometres of land mined and is destined to attain a landmine free Zimbabwe by 2025.

Turning to drug abuse, Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said it had become a national security threat affecting development and requires a collective multi-sectoral approach to fight.

"The threat posed by drug and substance abuse by our youths is real. In this regard, the Government set up a National Committee on Elimination of Drugs and Substance Abuse, with structures cascading down to community level, whose mandate is to coordinate the fight against this vice," she said.

"There is, therefore, a need for collective action by all of us in tackling this menace which is poised to destroy the future of this great nation, the region and the African continent at large."

Source - The Herald

Must Read

PHOTO: Another great day out fishing at Lilstock Dam in Chiweshe.

7 hrs ago | 240 Views

Open Letter to Senator Monica Mutsvangwa

7 hrs ago | 285 Views

Kasukuwere to split the votes

7 hrs ago | 330 Views

Father and son team up to assault another son over electricity

7 hrs ago | 139 Views

We are Ndebeles, don't force us to be patriotic to Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 373 Views

Zimbabwe central bank resorts to market determined exchange rate

8 hrs ago | 521 Views

Senior CIO dies

8 hrs ago | 810 Views

Chivayo imports US$3.5 million super cars, mystery over new fortune

8 hrs ago | 418 Views

Ziyambi appeal against enacting ministers' misconduct Bill upheld

8 hrs ago | 133 Views

'Graffiti protest' Zinasu activists' bail bid rejected

9 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mnangagwa awards US$400k loans to judges 3 months before elections

9 hrs ago | 594 Views

Thokozani Khupe withdrawn from contesting Mthuli Ncube

9 hrs ago | 1711 Views

Man stoned, stabbed, killed at tuck shop

9 hrs ago | 173 Views

Corporate24 boss in the dock for fraud

9 hrs ago | 355 Views

Zimbabwe churches turn evil, please Jesus come back!

10 hrs ago | 327 Views

European Sex Championship slated for this Thursday

10 hrs ago | 403 Views

Diabetes, the silent killer

10 hrs ago | 139 Views

SA's troubles are mounting, IMF warns

10 hrs ago | 294 Views

'You cannot criticize ED' clause challenge $1000 offered

10 hrs ago | 221 Views

Woman abducted and gang raped

10 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zimdollar takes a heavy knock on RBZ Auction

10 hrs ago | 478 Views

Kuda Mahachi flaunts R835 000 ride

10 hrs ago | 946 Views

South African Grand Prix scrapped due to SA ties to Russia

11 hrs ago | 452 Views

Ramaphosa must expand Lady R probe to include Nato

11 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zimbabwe elections body calls for applications for observers

11 hrs ago | 147 Views

'Scrapping of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits will cause a humanitarian crisis'

12 hrs ago | 433 Views

The return of Saviour Kasukuwere: Will Tyson punch above his weight?

12 hrs ago | 444 Views

Luveve Road to close for 10 hours

12 hrs ago | 217 Views

Bayethe FM goes live

12 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mother poisons, kills two children

12 hrs ago | 228 Views

Man stabbed, beaten with logs, robbed US$40

12 hrs ago | 88 Views

Father hides daughter's murder by step mom

12 hrs ago | 144 Views

Bulawayo records first Cholera case

12 hrs ago | 63 Views

LEAKED: Full list of CCC Bulawayo MPs and Councillors unveiled

19 hrs ago | 3423 Views

Chamisa faces 'bhora musango' as losing CCC candidates launch last-ditch appeals

21 hrs ago | 2758 Views

Analysts dismiss suggestion that Thokozani Khupe withdraw candidature against Mthuli Ncube

21 hrs ago | 1986 Views

'Chamisa must empower his leadership'

21 hrs ago | 949 Views

CCC says voter's roll inspection period was too short

21 hrs ago | 179 Views

MRP youths go ahead with plan to close ports of entry

21 hrs ago | 1226 Views

Zimbabweans in SA edgy over delayed Zimbabwean Exemption Permit waivers

21 hrs ago | 782 Views

'Mnangagwa a crude tribalist'

21 hrs ago | 1480 Views

Chamisa pushes out CCC bigwigs in Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 1009 Views

'Avoid agenda-driven journalism'

21 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Patriot Bill poisoning electoral ecosystem,' says foreign funded NGOs

21 hrs ago | 101 Views

Kasukuwere to divide the Zanu-PF vote?

21 hrs ago | 871 Views

Mutambara lets cat out of the bag

21 hrs ago | 1051 Views

90% of waste in Zimbabwe not being recycled

21 hrs ago | 172 Views

Embracing deglobalisation in a globalised world

21 hrs ago | 64 Views

Umguza villagers tussle over land

21 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zesa appeals for poles

21 hrs ago | 279 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days