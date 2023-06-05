Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Brito parks the bus

by Staff reporter
05 Jun 2023 at 06:43hrs | Views
Highlanders 1-0 Bulawayo Chiefs
HIGHLANDERS Football Club heaved a huge sigh of relief as they ended a five-match winless run, thanks to a 20th minute headed goal by central defender Mbongeni Ndlovu.

Never mind that Highlanders' performance was lacklustre as they sat behind the ball with Bulawayo Chiefs enjoying much possession, Bosso tightly held on to the goal as they broke their opponents' attacks.

Highlanders' victory took them to the summit, with 22 points from 12 games, a point above second-placed Chicken Inn.

Bosso might see themselves being second should Ngezi Platinum Stars beat Yadah at the National Sports stadium this afternoon.

Bulawayo Chiefs' dominance came to naught as Highlanders went away with derby bragging rights, while The Ninjas' seven-match unbeaten run came to a halt.

Bulawayo Chiefs' first chance fell in the seventh minute when Obriel Chirinda was released on the right before he found Farau Matare who controlled the ball before firing over the bar.

Highlanders' game plan was simple; to let Bulawayo Chiefs dominate ball possession and wait to catch them on quick attacks.

Bulawayo Chiefs kept pressing, but in one of the counter attacks, Highlanders won a corner kick that their opponents poorly cleared and the ball fell to Bosso's defensive midfielder Darlington Mukuli who released the ball to Peter Muduhwa on the left side.

The overlapping Muduhwa then sent in a perfect cross that his central defence partner Ndlovu connected with a header that beat Bulawayo Chiefs goalkeeper Khulekani Dube in the 20th minute.

An unlikely scorer for Highlanders, Ndlovu celebrated wildly, taking his coach's spectacles, with the Bosso gaffer Baltemar Brito visibly relieved that his side surged ahead.

Bulawayo Chiefs tried to open up Highlanders through the midfield where they had veteran Danny

"Deco" Phiri and Mthokozisi Msebe pulling strings in central midfield but Bosso were watertight, laying a brilliant defence block.

The second-half saw Bulawayo Chiefs continue with their ball dominance as Bosso laid back, looking to catch their opponents on breaks.

At the hour-mark, Highlanders' leftback Archiford Faira attacked through the centre and instead of shooting at goal, he played the ball to McKinnon Mushore on the left side. Mushore's delivery was timely intercepted by Bulawayo Chiefs captain Marlvin Mkolo.

In the 66th minute, Bosso should have doubled their lead when Andrew Mbeba delivered a beautiful cross from the right that beat Dube Bulawayo Chiefs defenders, only for attacking midfielder Elshamar Farasi to shoot over the bar less than two metres from an empty goal.

In the 78th minute, Highlanders' goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda produced a superb save to deny Msebe a close-range equaliser.

Ten minutes later, Mbeba set through Washington Navaya but the striker hit straight at Dube.

Highlanders Coach Brito

At the stroke of full time, Bulawayo Chiefs won a freekick at a dangerous area after Highlanders' Brighton Manhire brought down Nixon Gama.

Msebe's attempt from the dead ball deflected off the wall for a corner.
Brito was happy with the three points.

"We parked the bus. But we parked it first today and maybe tomorrow the bus can move to the second. We're travelling. We're enjoying," said Brito.

Lizwe Sweswe, Bulawayo Chiefs coach described the match as tough and felt that lack of communication by his defenders blessed Highlanders the winning goal.

"It's all about the application of the players. In the second-half we tried to change things but we failed to get a goal.

"I think defeat sometimes is good as it makes you go and work hard. We will bounce back," said Sweswe.

Teams
Highlanders: Ariel Sibanda, Andrew Mbeba, Archiford Faira, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Peter Muduhwa, Brighton Manhire, Ray Lunga (Stanley Ngala, 68th minute), Darlington Mukuli, Calvin Chigonero (Washington Navaya, 81st minute), Elshamar Farasi (Prince Ndhlovu, 81st minute), McKinnon Mushore (Mason Mushore, 85th minute)

Bulawayo Chiefs: Khulekani Dube, Nixon Gama, Mthokozisi Msebe, Ayanda Ncube (Mandla Gasela, 81st minute), William Stima, Obriel Chirinda (Kuda Musharu, 69th minute), Marlvin Mkolo, Brian Rusinga, Danny Phiri, Felix Moyo (Billy Veremu, 69th minute), Farau Matare



Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

PHOTO: Another great day out fishing at Lilstock Dam in Chiweshe.

7 hrs ago | 241 Views

Open Letter to Senator Monica Mutsvangwa

7 hrs ago | 285 Views

Kasukuwere to split the votes

7 hrs ago | 331 Views

Father and son team up to assault another son over electricity

7 hrs ago | 140 Views

We are Ndebeles, don't force us to be patriotic to Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 373 Views

Zimbabwe central bank resorts to market determined exchange rate

8 hrs ago | 521 Views

Senior CIO dies

8 hrs ago | 811 Views

Chivayo imports US$3.5 million super cars, mystery over new fortune

8 hrs ago | 418 Views

Ziyambi appeal against enacting ministers' misconduct Bill upheld

8 hrs ago | 133 Views

'Graffiti protest' Zinasu activists' bail bid rejected

9 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mnangagwa awards US$400k loans to judges 3 months before elections

9 hrs ago | 594 Views

Thokozani Khupe withdrawn from contesting Mthuli Ncube

9 hrs ago | 1711 Views

Man stoned, stabbed, killed at tuck shop

9 hrs ago | 173 Views

Corporate24 boss in the dock for fraud

9 hrs ago | 355 Views

Zimbabwe churches turn evil, please Jesus come back!

10 hrs ago | 327 Views

European Sex Championship slated for this Thursday

10 hrs ago | 403 Views

Diabetes, the silent killer

10 hrs ago | 139 Views

SA's troubles are mounting, IMF warns

10 hrs ago | 294 Views

'You cannot criticize ED' clause challenge $1000 offered

10 hrs ago | 221 Views

Woman abducted and gang raped

10 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zimdollar takes a heavy knock on RBZ Auction

10 hrs ago | 478 Views

Kuda Mahachi flaunts R835 000 ride

10 hrs ago | 947 Views

South African Grand Prix scrapped due to SA ties to Russia

11 hrs ago | 452 Views

Ramaphosa must expand Lady R probe to include Nato

11 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zimbabwe elections body calls for applications for observers

11 hrs ago | 147 Views

'Scrapping of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits will cause a humanitarian crisis'

12 hrs ago | 433 Views

The return of Saviour Kasukuwere: Will Tyson punch above his weight?

12 hrs ago | 444 Views

Luveve Road to close for 10 hours

12 hrs ago | 217 Views

Bayethe FM goes live

12 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mother poisons, kills two children

12 hrs ago | 228 Views

Man stabbed, beaten with logs, robbed US$40

12 hrs ago | 88 Views

Father hides daughter's murder by step mom

12 hrs ago | 144 Views

Bulawayo records first Cholera case

12 hrs ago | 63 Views

LEAKED: Full list of CCC Bulawayo MPs and Councillors unveiled

19 hrs ago | 3423 Views

Chamisa faces 'bhora musango' as losing CCC candidates launch last-ditch appeals

21 hrs ago | 2758 Views

Analysts dismiss suggestion that Thokozani Khupe withdraw candidature against Mthuli Ncube

21 hrs ago | 1986 Views

'Chamisa must empower his leadership'

21 hrs ago | 949 Views

CCC says voter's roll inspection period was too short

21 hrs ago | 179 Views

MRP youths go ahead with plan to close ports of entry

21 hrs ago | 1226 Views

Zimbabweans in SA edgy over delayed Zimbabwean Exemption Permit waivers

21 hrs ago | 782 Views

'Mnangagwa a crude tribalist'

21 hrs ago | 1480 Views

Chamisa pushes out CCC bigwigs in Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 1009 Views

'Avoid agenda-driven journalism'

21 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Patriot Bill poisoning electoral ecosystem,' says foreign funded NGOs

21 hrs ago | 101 Views

Kasukuwere to divide the Zanu-PF vote?

21 hrs ago | 871 Views

Mutambara lets cat out of the bag

21 hrs ago | 1051 Views

90% of waste in Zimbabwe not being recycled

21 hrs ago | 172 Views

Embracing deglobalisation in a globalised world

21 hrs ago | 64 Views

Umguza villagers tussle over land

21 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zesa appeals for poles

21 hrs ago | 279 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days