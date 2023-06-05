Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabweans in the diasporans urged to take up business opportunities at home

by Staff reporter
05 Jun 2023
ZIMBABWEANS in the diaspora should take up available business opportunities at home by riding on the enhanced investment climate created by the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa, United Kingdom-based entrepreneur, Mr Trusty Simbarashe Gushure, has said.

He noted that under the leadership of President Mnangagwa, the country has positioned itself as an attractive investment destination in various sectors.

Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa

As such, Mr Gushure said all Zimbabweans including the diaspora must take advantage of the Second Republic's ease of doing business policies to participate in the mainstream economy by investing across the different sectors of the economy.

"Zimbabwe is a world of wonders and has remarkable resources, as well as human capital, which makes it an interesting investment destination," he told Business Chronicle.

"The country has got a lot of diversified and ample opportunities for backward and forward linkages across different sectors, which include tourism, mining, agriculture, education, transport, infrastructure development, manufacturing, and ICTs, among others.

"As the diaspora community, investing back into the country is investing back home and to your own people. There are so many areas in which you can enrich the people of your own country in different sectors. You are not just building back home, but also you are building the lives of the disadvantaged."

Mr Gushure said the Twinning Zimbabwe Town (TZT) Programme, which he initiated with the aim of twinning cities in the country with other cities around the globe has been resumed after three years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We started the TZT Programme in 2019, which saw collaboration taking place between Harare and Nottingham," he said.

"We have been trying to facilitate twinning also of other cities from Zimbabwe. However, when the Covid-19 pandemic began, we could not manage to do much," said Mr Gushure, who chairs TZT.

He said they have since resumed the programme and that he was recently in the country assessing cities and towns such as Victoria Falls, Karoi and Rusape among others for possible twinning arrangements.

In 2019 TZT, which comprises of international and local-based teams, approached the Government through the Local Government and Public Works Ministry for approval of the programme.

"These things do take time and we also have to understand that we have got sanctions that are affecting Zimbabwe as a country. However, with the Government's engagement and re-engagement plans, Zimbabwe is a friend to all and an enemy to none.

"This is a policy we are using to engage with other countries even though we have got sanctions," said Mr Gushure.

As the country heads towards this year's harmonised general elections in August, Mr Gushure believes the Zimbabwean economy can continue to be transformed if the majority votes for President Mnangagwa.

"Under his leadership, we have seen policies and programmes that support the re-engagement process and investment opportunities through his mantra ‘Zimbabwe is open for business'," he said.

"Zimbabwe is being built brick by brick as the President has alluded to by its people, Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabaninilo."

Mr Gushure is also the chairperson of the Equality and Fairness Commission (UK), an international business ambassador for the City of Nottingham (UK), founder and CEO of Trusty Gold Global Group, as well as the co-founder and chairman of Gifted4Good a charitable organisation.

Source - The Chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days