Magwegwe to host gig to fight music piracy

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Musicians and General Arts Trustee (ZIMGAT) under the Zimbabwe Musicians Fund (ZMF) has organised a music show on June 10 and 11, 2023 at Magwegwe grounds in Bulawayo aimed at fighting music piracy and drug abuse.The ZMF is the welfare wing of the ZMGAT, a registered music organisation under the Zimbabwe Music Rights Association.ZMF president Matias Kush said musicians would be selling their music at the two-day show, dubbed the Zimbabwe Music Market Exhibition 2023."We will host various local artistes and we hope to have Sandra Ndebele and Jays Marabini performing at the show, including up-and-coming and great musicians," Kush said."We will be selling our music and this will be a fundraising exercise for artistes in efforts to curb their financial problems that are worsened by piracy."He said there would be entertainment and exhibitions by various artistes.Kush noted that ZIMGAT had hosted several festivals for artistes, including for late icons, Oliver Mtukudzi and Andy Brown, among others.He said Industry deputy minister Raji Modi was expected to grace the event.Kush produced a music CD titled SOS Jehovah - Save the World, meant to fundraise for the Cyclone Idai and Cyclone Kennedy victims, among other titles.