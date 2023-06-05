Juvenile kills drinking mate

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 17-YEAR-OLD juvenile from Fort Rixon has been arrested for murdering a drinking mate while police have launched a manhunt for three suspects who are on the run.Matebeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the murder and identified the deceased as Readman Ndlovu (46) from Combo village, Fort Rixon.The suspects who are on the run were named as Bethod Mthembu, Nkosi Mafu and Arnold Sibanda."On May 27 at 10:30pm, the four along with other villagers were drinking beer at a shop in Combo, when Ndlovu advised the juvenile not to drink beer considering his age."A misunderstanding ensued and one of the suspects stabbed Ndlovu on the stomach before some of the suspects disappeared from the scene," Mangena said.She said a report was made to the police leading to the arrest of the juvenile."A manhunt has since been launched for the three suspects still on the run. Police also warn beer outlets to desist from serving beer to juveniles,'' Mangena said.