Gold panner brutally stabbed in an argument

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 25-YEAR-OLD Mazowe man was arraigned before Harare Magistrate Dennis Mangosi facing a murder charge for allegedly stabbing a fellow gold panner following an argument.Tatenda Chidavaenzi (25) was told to apply for bail at the High Court and return to court on June 16 pending investigations.Allegations are that on February 24, 2023, at around 0300 hours, the now deceased, Webster Ndlovu (42), was at White City Farm, Christon Bank, where he was panning for gold in the company of his friends.Chidavaenzi and his crew allegedly intimidated them in a bid to make them leave the spot.Ndlovu resisted and Chidavaenzi then stabbed him several times in the chest and back.He was rushed to Parirenyatwa Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.Chidavaenzi went into hiding but was arrested by detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department Homicide at Munyati Farm, Mazowe on May 30.