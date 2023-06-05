Armed robbers pounce on Bakers Inn truck

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Four suspected armed robbers allegedly pounced on a Bakers' Inn bread delivery truck in Chiweshe and robbed cash amounting to US$11 800.The matter came to light at Concession magistrates courts on Friday where Tanzima John Nyambeka appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware.His three accomplices are still at large.The state led by Tanatswa Chingomo alleged on February 19 the suspects were using a Blue Honda Fit armed with pistols.They signaled the driver and his assistant to stop near Rosa in Chiweshe purporting to be bread buyers.The driver complied and they pointed firearms on him and his assistant before robbing them of cash and their mobile phones.After the robbery, the suspects drove towards Glendale-Centenary road at high speed.Nyambekah was subsequently identified by the complainant leading to his arrest.