Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga brandishes Zanu-PF fist on 'holy' pulpit

by Staff reporter
05 Jun 2023 at 18:51hrs | Views
VICE President Constantino Chiwenga, Sunday stood at St. Alois Parish's pulpit before tens of congregants, wearing President Emmerson Mnangagwa's scarf and brandishing a clenched fist in what might be a first from the usually critical Catholic church.

Unlike most indigenous churches which have been constantly overrun by ruling party officials, especially towards elections, the Roman Catholic Church had remained ‘sacred ground.'

He was accompanied by his family, security details and Zanu-PF party members, some of whom also wore scarfs and brandished their fists as Chiwenga spoke.

The right-hand fist is a Zanu-PF symbol, representing resistance and unity from days of its inception in 1963.

Eyebrows have however been raised after the incident considering the Catholic Church's hard-line stance on Zimbabwe's administration over the past decades.

"The Catholic Church must not allow its pulpit to be used for slogans by politicians. This is wrong.

"People go to church on Sunday to pray not to be told Pamberi ne Zanu-PF! These small handouts given to some privileged priests will cost the church its integrity!" said Human Rights Activist Dominic Nyakudya.



Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference (ZCBC) Secretary General, Father Travis Moyo professed ignorance of the matter, indicating he was not in Zimbabwe and would not be able to assist.

"Unfortunately, I do not know anything about it, I am out of the country and cannot be of assistance," said Moyo.

Zanu-PF and the Catholic church have over recent years exchanged barbs in relation to Zimbabwe's human rights record, Mnangagwa's poor administration of the economy and abuse of opposition political players.

Zanu-PF members accompanying Chiwenga brandished their fists as he spoke.

In 2020, Zanu-PF accused the ZCBC of employing then main opposition MDC Alliance to write press statements that were critical of their administration.

Its criticism of the manner in which government had shut down July 31 protests was described as ‘evil' by Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa.

Users on Twitter tagged Pope Francis, global leader of the Catholic Church in Rome, while raising their queries.

"Churches have become hunting grounds for politicians. Church leaders are so indisciplined and inconsiderate of the people they lead who may hold different political views," said popular activist Setfree Mafukidze.

"I do not subscribe to any church that accommodates charlatans to speak in front of suffering congregations to suit the appetite of the church leaders."




Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

PHOTO: Another great day out fishing at Lilstock Dam in Chiweshe.

7 hrs ago | 245 Views

Open Letter to Senator Monica Mutsvangwa

7 hrs ago | 289 Views

Kasukuwere to split the votes

7 hrs ago | 334 Views

Father and son team up to assault another son over electricity

7 hrs ago | 141 Views

We are Ndebeles, don't force us to be patriotic to Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 377 Views

Zimbabwe central bank resorts to market determined exchange rate

8 hrs ago | 523 Views

Senior CIO dies

8 hrs ago | 814 Views

Chivayo imports US$3.5 million super cars, mystery over new fortune

8 hrs ago | 418 Views

Ziyambi appeal against enacting ministers' misconduct Bill upheld

8 hrs ago | 133 Views

'Graffiti protest' Zinasu activists' bail bid rejected

9 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mnangagwa awards US$400k loans to judges 3 months before elections

9 hrs ago | 594 Views

Thokozani Khupe withdrawn from contesting Mthuli Ncube

9 hrs ago | 1715 Views

Man stoned, stabbed, killed at tuck shop

9 hrs ago | 173 Views

Corporate24 boss in the dock for fraud

9 hrs ago | 355 Views

Zimbabwe churches turn evil, please Jesus come back!

10 hrs ago | 328 Views

European Sex Championship slated for this Thursday

10 hrs ago | 404 Views

Diabetes, the silent killer

10 hrs ago | 139 Views

SA's troubles are mounting, IMF warns

10 hrs ago | 294 Views

'You cannot criticize ED' clause challenge $1000 offered

10 hrs ago | 221 Views

Woman abducted and gang raped

10 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zimdollar takes a heavy knock on RBZ Auction

10 hrs ago | 478 Views

Kuda Mahachi flaunts R835 000 ride

10 hrs ago | 950 Views

South African Grand Prix scrapped due to SA ties to Russia

11 hrs ago | 453 Views

Ramaphosa must expand Lady R probe to include Nato

11 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zimbabwe elections body calls for applications for observers

11 hrs ago | 148 Views

'Scrapping of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits will cause a humanitarian crisis'

12 hrs ago | 434 Views

The return of Saviour Kasukuwere: Will Tyson punch above his weight?

12 hrs ago | 444 Views

Luveve Road to close for 10 hours

12 hrs ago | 217 Views

Bayethe FM goes live

12 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mother poisons, kills two children

12 hrs ago | 228 Views

Man stabbed, beaten with logs, robbed US$40

12 hrs ago | 88 Views

Father hides daughter's murder by step mom

12 hrs ago | 145 Views

Bulawayo records first Cholera case

12 hrs ago | 63 Views

LEAKED: Full list of CCC Bulawayo MPs and Councillors unveiled

19 hrs ago | 3426 Views

Chamisa faces 'bhora musango' as losing CCC candidates launch last-ditch appeals

21 hrs ago | 2759 Views

Analysts dismiss suggestion that Thokozani Khupe withdraw candidature against Mthuli Ncube

21 hrs ago | 1986 Views

'Chamisa must empower his leadership'

21 hrs ago | 949 Views

CCC says voter's roll inspection period was too short

21 hrs ago | 179 Views

MRP youths go ahead with plan to close ports of entry

21 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Zimbabweans in SA edgy over delayed Zimbabwean Exemption Permit waivers

21 hrs ago | 783 Views

'Mnangagwa a crude tribalist'

21 hrs ago | 1480 Views

Chamisa pushes out CCC bigwigs in Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 1009 Views

'Avoid agenda-driven journalism'

21 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Patriot Bill poisoning electoral ecosystem,' says foreign funded NGOs

21 hrs ago | 101 Views

Kasukuwere to divide the Zanu-PF vote?

21 hrs ago | 871 Views

Mutambara lets cat out of the bag

21 hrs ago | 1051 Views

90% of waste in Zimbabwe not being recycled

21 hrs ago | 172 Views

Embracing deglobalisation in a globalised world

21 hrs ago | 64 Views

Umguza villagers tussle over land

21 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zesa appeals for poles

21 hrs ago | 279 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days